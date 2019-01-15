PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike

"Let's stand together and send our message of support home"

The country is currently preparing for a strike by nurses at the end of January in order to resolve concerns over pay and staff shortages.

The 24-hour strike will take place on 30 January and the members of the INMO (Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation who has 37,000 members) are looking for a pay rise of around 12%.

The nurses union has said that it will continue to work to come to a deal to try to avoid the strike.

Several other 24-hour stikes have been scheduled for the 5, 7, 12, 13 and 14 of February if no agreements are met.



Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the Government "will try their best to avoid" strike action also.

For the moment, however, a strike remains in place and the effects of that have been felt worldwide.

Firstly, a tweet of an Irish nurse's payslip went viral at the weekend.

It showed that even "if I work weekends and nights away from my child & partner I might make an extra €100" only.

As well as this, nurses in Australia - particularly those who left Ireland to work over there - are set to stand behind the strike in this country.

The post reads:

"Fellow nurse, let's stand together. With the strike coming up on the 30th January in support of our friends and colleague at home, this Saturday 19th January, let's all stand together and at the iconic Opera House and send our message (a picture) of support home.

"A photographer and a large banner is being arranged, all we have to do is show up."

