News

Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal

"This statement is preposterous, juvenile, and destructive."

Priest Praying Bible

A senior priest in Dublin has called a statement regarding marriage by Cardinal Kevin Farrell as "preposterous, juvenile and destructive."

Cardinal Farrell - who is the most senior Irishman in the Vatican - said that priests have no credibility when it comes to training people for marriage.

The comments angered, Fr. William Dailey who took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the comments which led to him to call for Farrell's resignation.

Fr. Dailey said that:

"This statement is preposterous, juvenile, and destructive. It seems to me to merit his resignation from a post he’s perhaps not insightful enough to hold.

"Of course a priest, as celibate, cannot offer first-hand experience as marriage preparation. That’s hardly news.

"A priest will have the human experience of friendship with married people, of a walking with many in ministry through their struggles and triumphs, of listening to their experiences and insights.

"He can weigh, combine, and learn from them in a way unencumbered by his own choices and biases. He knows what married people can give by living their vocation well that he cannot. He knows this because he needs it, because the world needs it.

"Of course, marriage prep should include more than celibate voices. But the priest can offer pastoral wisdom from his experience, spiritual guidance about, e.g., the life of prayer and how to incorporate it into a relationship, and, yes, the Church’s theology of marriage. I am flabbergasted that a Cardinal in his post would say something that is so false and destructive. Many couples have reported to me that our conversations were fruitful, and have returned to keep them going long after the wedding reception was a distant memory.

"I learn from them, we learn together. Priestly ministry must always be humble. But we learned that at the washing of the feet. It also can be confident that it hands on a spiritual treasury and offers leaven to those who will be the first teachers of the faith to the young. It’s possible the cardinal lacks credibility to talk to married people; far be it from me to challenge his self-indictment. But his undermining of the work of many is manifestly false, unjust, and counterproductive."

You can read Farrell's comments in full here.

READ NEXT: PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal
Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal
Parking In These Popular Spots In Dublin Will Now Cost You 50% Less
Parking In These Popular Spots In Dublin Will Now Cost You 50% Less
IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday
Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire
Dublin Pub Say Accusations True As Overcharging Occured By Three Times The Amount
Dublin Pub Say Accusations True As Overcharging Occured By Three Times The Amount
These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
PIC: Man Forced To Sit On "Worst Airline Seat Ever" On Dublin Flight
PIC: Man Forced To Sit On "Worst Airline Seat Ever" On Dublin Flight
Aer Lingus Is Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win
Aer Lingus Is Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
Feature

"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac
Dublin

PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac
10 Mouthwatering Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week
Food and Drink

10 Mouthwatering Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week
Need A Break From Beer Gardens? Here's An Alternative Way To Cool Down In Dublin During The Heatwave
Sponsored

Need A Break From Beer Gardens? Here's An Alternative Way To Cool Down In Dublin During The Heatwave

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group