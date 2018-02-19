News

A Dublin Girl Who Was Caught With A Fully Loaded Gun At Connolly Train Station Is Given Suspended Sentence

The event took place in July 2017.

Connolly Station

A Dublin woman who was caught handing over a loaded gun at Connolly Station in July 2017 has been handed a suspended sentence. 

RTÉ is reporting that Nikita Murtagh, from Mariners Port, Sheriff Street in Dublin, pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

The mother was due to spend three years in prison but the outstanding two years and five months have been suspended due to "personal circumstances". 

The woman used her son's buggy to transport the gun in a shoebox. 

Gardaí said the woman was used by people to move a loaded gun from Dublin to Belfast.

The 20-year-old handed the shoebox containing the gun to a man who got on the train but she was later arrested near Dublin Airport with a passport and a bag of clothes in her possession. 

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
A Dublin Girl Who Was Caught With A Fully Loaded Gun At Connolly Train Station Is Given Suspended Sentence
A Dublin Girl Who Was Caught With A Fully Loaded Gun At Connolly Train Station Is Given Suspended Sentence
Luas Finally Releases The Good News That We've Been Waiting For
Luas Finally Releases The Good News That We've Been Waiting For
Dublin Couple Who Won €100k In The Lotto Have 'No Plans To Tell Their Children'
Dublin Couple Who Won €100k In The Lotto Have 'No Plans To Tell Their Children'
Dubliner Named And Arrested In Australia Following Multiple Big Attacks On ATMs
Dubliner Named And Arrested In Australia Following Multiple Big Attacks On ATMs
Graphic Pro Life Posters Near Dublin Primary School Branded "Disgusting"
Graphic Pro Life Posters Near Dublin Primary School Branded "Disgusting"
There's A Huge Power Outage In Several Areas Of Dublin At The Moment
There's A Huge Power Outage In Several Areas Of Dublin At The Moment
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Dublin Taxi Drivers Are Threatening To Protest Over City Plaza Plan
Dublin Taxi Drivers Are Threatening To Protest Over City Plaza Plan
Luas Staff Have Offered An Explanation For The Constant Delays And Overcrowding
Luas Staff Have Offered An Explanation For The Constant Delays And Overcrowding
Loose Horses Are Causing Problems For Drivers In North Dublin This Morning
Loose Horses Are Causing Problems For Drivers In North Dublin This Morning
Gardai Fear 'Vigilante' Attacks As Dublin Home Is Fire Bombed
Gardai Fear 'Vigilante' Attacks As Dublin Home Is Fire Bombed
A Man Has Presented Himself To Gardai After Suspected Hit-And-Run On Parnell Road
A Man Has Presented Himself To Gardai After Suspected Hit-And-Run On Parnell Road
This Malahide Mansion Is The Ultimate House Of Our Dreams
Lifestyle

This Malahide Mansion Is The Ultimate House Of Our Dreams
Dublin Couple Who Won €100k In The Lotto Have 'No Plans To Tell Their Children'
News

Dublin Couple Who Won €100k In The Lotto Have 'No Plans To Tell Their Children'
Dubliner Named And Arrested In Australia Following Multiple Big Attacks On ATMs
News

Dubliner Named And Arrested In Australia Following Multiple Big Attacks On ATMs
Graphic Pro Life Posters Near Dublin Primary School Branded "Disgusting"
News

Graphic Pro Life Posters Near Dublin Primary School Branded "Disgusting"

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
Lifestyle

This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin