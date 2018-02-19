A Dublin Girl Who Was Caught With A Fully Loaded Gun At Connolly Train Station Is Given Suspended Sentence

A Dublin woman who was caught handing over a loaded gun at Connolly Station in July 2017 has been handed a suspended sentence.

RTÉ is reporting that Nikita Murtagh, from Mariners Port, Sheriff Street in Dublin, pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

The mother was due to spend three years in prison but the outstanding two years and five months have been suspended due to "personal circumstances".

The woman used her son's buggy to transport the gun in a shoebox.

Gardaí said the woman was used by people to move a loaded gun from Dublin to Belfast.



The 20-year-old handed the shoebox containing the gun to a man who got on the train but she was later arrested near Dublin Airport with a passport and a bag of clothes in her possession.

