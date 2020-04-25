Ellen has publicly lent her support to Robbie Keane's Mater Foundation appeal

Ellen DeGeneres has shared her support for Claudine and Robbie Keane's Mater Foundation appeal to provide resources for Ireland's hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.
Robbie and Claudine Keane are raising money to support Our Hospital Heroes, a nationwide appeal to support leading hospitals in the fight against Covid-19. The pair set up a GoFundMe Page earlier this month which, at the time of writing, is on the verge of doubling its €20,000 target.
The appeal has now caught the eye of US chat show host Ellen Degeneres, who is of course familiar with the Keanes from their time in Los Angeles. Ellen wrote 'Irish soccer legend and former Los Angeles Galaxy star Robbie Keane is trying to help everyone on the frontlines in Ireland to get the protective gear they need. Please help if you can. I send my love to everyone in Ireland.'
View this post on Instagram
Irish soccer legend and former Los Angeles Galaxy star @RobbieKeane is trying to help everyone on the frontlines in Ireland to get the protective gear they need. Please help if you can. I send my love to everyone in Ireland.❤ #repost @robbiekeane ・・・ COVID-19 Appeal ➡️Swipe right to watch our full story We are hoping to raise as much money as possible in aid of ‘Our Hospital Heroes’, in association with the Mater Hospital Foundation. To encourage donations we have decided to gift this very special edition @hublot watch to one person who makes a donation. Even though hospital staff are under enormous pressure at the moment, they were still able to show incredible kindness and patience when caring for a seriously ill member of our family who had to be treated in ICU recently due to Covid19. As a thank you for their amazing dedication and compassion we are asking you to support #OurHospitalHeroes, a fundraising appeal led by 12 of Ireland’s acute hospitals on the frontline of the Covid -19 battle. How to enter: 1. Click on the link in my bio to donate €10 or as much as you can to support #Ourhospitalheroes 2.Comment under this post 3.Share this post on your story 4. Take a screen shot of your donation as you will be asked for proof of donation if you win. We welcome all donations as it can be shipped worldwide. Thank you in advance for supporting a cause so close to our hearts. We are all in this together and together we can make a difference by supporting our frontline staff.
The star has over 87 million followers so the post is bound to give Robbie and Claudine's appeal a boost. Keane himself replied to Ellen's post by writing: 'you are incredible, blown away by your support.'
Robbie is also donating his Hublot watch to the cause, promising to pick a winner at random from those who have donated...
View this post on Instagram
I am donating my @hublot watch to raise funds for #ourhospitalheros to support our frontline workers. Simply click in the link in my Bio and donate €10 euro upwards to be in with a chance to win this watch. The winner will be randomly selected and shipping is worldwide. Good luck ☘️ #wereallinthistogether #ourhospitalheros
Money raised will go towards the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, St James's Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Tallaght Hospital, Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, St Vincent's University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital Cork, Cork University Hospital, Waterford University Hospital, Limerick University Hospital and Cavan General Hospital.
If you're looking to contribute yourself, the link for the GoFundMe page can be found here.