Ellen has publicly lent her support to Robbie Keane's Mater Foundation appeal

Ellen DeGeneres has shared her support for Claudine and Robbie Keane's Mater Foundation appeal to provide resources for Ireland's hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.

Robbie and Claudine Keane are raising money to support Our Hospital Heroes, a nationwide appeal to support leading hospitals in the fight against Covid-19. The pair set up a GoFundMe Page earlier this month which, at the time of writing, is on the verge of doubling its €20,000 target.

The appeal has now caught the eye of US chat show host Ellen Degeneres, who is of course familiar with the Keanes from their time in Los Angeles. Ellen wrote 'Irish soccer legend and former Los Angeles Galaxy star Robbie Keane is trying to help everyone on the frontlines in Ireland to get the protective gear they need. Please help if you can. I send my love to everyone in Ireland.'

The star has over 87 million followers so the post is bound to give Robbie and Claudine's appeal a boost. Keane himself replied to Ellen's post by writing: 'you are incredible, blown away by your support.'

Robbie is also donating his Hublot watch to the cause, promising to pick a winner at random from those who have donated...

Money raised will go towards the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, St James's Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Tallaght Hospital, Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, St Vincent's University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital Cork, Cork University Hospital, Waterford University Hospital, Limerick University Hospital and Cavan General Hospital.

If you're looking to contribute yourself, the link for the GoFundMe page can be found here.