Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Emirates will resume flying from Dublin this month

By Brian Dillon

June 5, 2020 at 10:45am

Share:

Emirates has announced that they will begin to fly to and from Dublin from June 15.

In a statement, the airline announced that it will resume flights between Dubai and 16 other cities, including Dublin. The other cities are Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.

Along with other airlines, Emirates has had to dramatically reduce its flight schedule due to travel restrictions and public health advice. A number of countries around the world still have strict travel restrictions in place with some banning foreign tourists altogether.

The statement did not mention if passengers in Dublin will be subject to tests or temperature checks, but these are in place in Dubai.

Although the Irish government is still advising against non-essential travel, Leo Varadkar told the Dail yesterday that summer 2020 is "far from lost".

"It is far too soon for people to book their holidays yet, but summer is far from lost," the Taoiseach explained.

He added: "However, we need to be confident that it is safe before we make the next move.

"I believe it is better to adopt a slow and steady approach instead of going too far and too fast. But given the numbers, I’m confident we can proceed to stage two on Monday.

"I hope to see international air travel resume, first through air bridges, but this is some weeks away."

Meanwhile, Spain is set to welcome foreign tourists from July this year, with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stating that there "will be a tourist season this summer."

Ireland is set to enter Phase 2 of the lifting of lockdown restrictions this coming Monday, June 8. Leo Varadkar is set to make an announcement early this evening.

READ NEXT: Officials decide against reopening of Phoenix Park gate

Share:

Latest articles

Officials decide against reopening of Phoenix Park gate

The Bridge 1859 opens its takeaway window today

Normal public transport timetables to be in effect from Monday

Lovin Games Weekly - Sink your teeth into our review of the newly-released Maneater

You may also love

Officials decide against reopening of Phoenix Park gate

Normal public transport timetables to be in effect from Monday

10 more Dublin McDonald's restaurants reopen today

Free Now has introduced a partition option when booking a taxi

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.