'A true gentleman' - Owner of landmark Dalkey pub passes away aged 95

By Fiona Frawley

April 12, 2023 at 10:25am

Tributes have been pouring in for Dan Finnegan of Finnegan's in Dalkey, who passed away over the weekend.

The Cavan-born publican opened the beloved pub in 1970, and ran it with the help of his sons Donal, Paul, and Alan. Prior to this, Dan ran a small pub on Bride Street by Christchurch Cathedral with his brother Peter, upon moving home to Ireland after a decade in Canada. A few years later, Dan bought the corner pub in the quiet, leafy suburb of Dalkey from Joe Larkin, and so began the history of Finnegan’s Sorrento lounge.

According to Dan's death notice he passed away peacefully at home on 9th April, surrounded by family.

Most people will know Finnegan's as the first pub you see when getting off the DART in Dalkey, easily identifiable by its colourful hanging baskets and the waft of top-notch pub grub coming from the front door. It's also the preferred watering hole for high-profile Dalkey residents including Bono.

The Finnegan family are well known by locals in the area, who have been expressing condolences online. One person wrote: "A lovely, lovely man who looked after his customers so well". Another described Dan as "a wonderful gentleman, neighbour and kind soul."

Dan's funeral will take place tomorrow at the Church of the Assumption in Dalkey.

Header image via finnegans.ie

