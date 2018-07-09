"Mouse Droppings And Insects In Ingredients" - Reasons Why These Dublin Food Businesses Closed In June

We hope you weren't in any of these places in the capital last month...

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) revealed earlier this month that 8 Irish businesses were served with closure orders for breaches of food safety legislation for the month of June.

Of these 8, three businesses were located in Dublin, you can find the full list of closures here.

Exactly one week later, the FSAI have revealed why these businesses were closed down.

Sal's - Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

Failure to ensure adequate pest control.

Roshan Restaurant & Takeaway, Unit 8, Besser Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin



Food premises in very dirty condition. Poor standard of basic hygiene. Excessive amount of flies and bluebottles present who can transmit diseases.

Indias Taste, Bridgewater Hall 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1

Foul odours present in addition to crawling insects and flies. Evidence of Rodent Infestation along with mouse droppings.

Little Italy, 3 Irish Street, Bunclody, Wexford

There was evidence of a high volume of live and dead flies throughout the premises. There was no means of controlling flies. There was significant accumulations of dead flies in the light fittings in the dry goods store and on shelving in the dry goods storeroom adjacent to open food packaging.

Just Baked (Closed area: The unregistered storeroom adjacent to the bakery), Barcastle Industrial Estate, Springfield Road, Castlebar

Insects were noted in open bulk bags of powdered ingredients such as desiccated coconut and bread concentrate. Insect webbing was noted on open/uncovered food ingredients.

Lyndon's Kitchen Food Business, Main Street, Balla, Mayo

A large number of cooked food items were noted in the walk in coldroom unlabelled i.e. roast beef, cooked bacon, lasagne, cooked rice, cooked salmon.

A procedure to monitor the cooking of said foods has not been drawn up and implemented. A single cooking record is maintained daily. The premises is operational from 10am to 6pm, with a wide selection of foods offered.

Sheeran's Pub (Closed activity: preparation and service of food (excluding beverages)), Coolrain, Mountrath, Laois

No reason specified.

Andrews, 2 Main Street, Shankill, County Dublin

Several areas throughout the kitchen were found in a filthy condition. There was a significant build-up of food debris and grease on surfaces throughout the kitchen.

You can find more information on each individual business here.

