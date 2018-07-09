News

"Mouse Droppings And Insects In Ingredients" - Reasons Why These Dublin Food Businesses Closed In June

We hope you weren't in any of these places in the capital last month...

Closed Sign

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) revealed earlier this month that 8 Irish businesses were served with closure orders for breaches of food safety legislation for the month of June.

Of these 8, three businesses were located in Dublin, you can find the full list of closures here.

Exactly one week later, the FSAI have revealed why these businesses were closed down.

Sal's - Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

Failure to ensure adequate pest control.

Roshan Restaurant & Takeaway, Unit 8, Besser Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin

Food premises in very dirty condition. Poor standard of basic hygiene. Excessive amount of flies and bluebottles present who can transmit diseases.

Indias Taste, Bridgewater Hall 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1

Foul odours present in addition to crawling insects and flies. Evidence of Rodent Infestation along with mouse droppings.

Little Italy, 3 Irish Street, Bunclody, Wexford

There was evidence of a high volume of live and dead flies throughout the premises. There was no means of controlling flies. There was significant accumulations of dead flies in the light fittings in the dry goods store and on shelving in the dry goods storeroom adjacent to open food packaging.

Just Baked (Closed area: The unregistered storeroom adjacent to the bakery), Barcastle Industrial Estate, Springfield Road, Castlebar

Insects were noted in open bulk bags of powdered ingredients such as desiccated coconut and bread concentrate. Insect webbing was noted on open/uncovered food ingredients.

Lyndon's Kitchen Food Business, Main Street, Balla, Mayo

A large number of cooked food items were noted in the walk in coldroom unlabelled i.e. roast beef, cooked bacon, lasagne, cooked rice, cooked salmon.

A procedure to monitor the cooking of said foods has not been drawn up and implemented. A single cooking record is maintained daily. The premises is operational from 10am to 6pm, with a wide selection of foods offered.

Sheeran's Pub (Closed activity: preparation and service of food (excluding beverages)), Coolrain, Mountrath, Laois

No reason specified.

Andrews, 2 Main Street, Shankill, County Dublin

Several areas throughout the kitchen were found in a filthy condition. There was a significant build-up of food debris and grease on surfaces throughout the kitchen.

You can find more information on each individual business here.

READ NEXT: "Dead And Live Crawling Insects" - Reasons Why 5 Dublin Food Businesses Closed In May

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin Food Businesses closures Food Restaurants Dinner
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
"Mouse Droppings And Insects In Ingredients" - Reasons Why These Dublin Food Businesses Closed In June
"Mouse Droppings And Insects In Ingredients" - Reasons Why These Dublin Food Businesses Closed In June
PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend
PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend
A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal
Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal
Parking In These Popular Spots In Dublin Will Now Cost You 50% Less
Parking In These Popular Spots In Dublin Will Now Cost You 50% Less
IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday
Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire
Dublin Pub Say Accusations True As Overcharging Occured By Three Times The Amount
Dublin Pub Say Accusations True As Overcharging Occured By Three Times The Amount
These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
Dublin

Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
There's A Free Comedy Gig On Monday Night In This Dublin Bar
What's On

There's A Free Comedy Gig On Monday Night In This Dublin Bar
PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend
News

PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
Dublin

PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group