Funeral details announced for 2FM legend Larry Gogan

Legendary 2FM broadcaster DJ Larry Gogan will be laid to rest on Friday, it has been confirmed.

The popular Dubliner passed away yesterday, leading to multiple tributes from colleagues and fans alike, with President Michael D. Higgins stating that 'people all over Ireland will have been greatly saddened by the news of the death of Larry Gogan, legendary broadcaster and much loved DJ.'

It has now been confirmed that there will be a removal to the Church of St Pius X, Templeogue, arriving at 5.30pm tomorrow evening. This will be followed by a funeral mass on Friday morning at 11.30am before a private burial.

A death notice for Larry Gogan on RIP.ie reads: 'Beloved husband of the late Florrie and much loved father of Gerard, Orla, David, Gráinne and Sinéad. Very deeply missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Niamh and Susan, sons-in-law Tom, Stuart and Rory, grandchildren David, Holly, Jodie, Nikki, Jorja, Noah, Jamie, Ben, Isaac, Poppi, Zoë and Seb, sisters Marie and Eileen, brothers Tom and Niall, extended family, colleagues and many friends.'

Gogan was perhaps best known for his show The Golden Hour on 2FM, as well as the Just A Minute quiz which had several memorable moments such as a contestant answering 'F' when asked what the capital of France was.

He is sure to be missed.

(header pic: 2FM)