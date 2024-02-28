Funeral details confirmed for well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann Delaney who died on the streets of Dublin

The funeral details for well-known homeless woman Ann Delaney who died while sleeping rough in Dublin city centre have been confirmed.

Ann Delaney, 47, who was originally from Dromagh, Crettyard, Co Laois, died at around 9am on Sunday.

Ms Delaney, who is thought to have worked as a nurse in a Dublin hospital prior to falling on hard times, had been living rough for at least five years.

She was frequently seen by thousands of Dubliners outside of the Tesco Express on Aungier Street where she amazed passers-by with her kindness and refusal to accept charity - asking for it to be given to those more in need.

Hundreds of flowers and candles have been left at the spot where Ms Delaney was often seen in the years before her tragic death.

A vigil was held for her on Monday night in the same location where several hundred people gathered to pay their respects.

Heart broken 💔 still can't belive that you passes away Ann. Guys liberty soup run will be down were ann passed away at 8pm today we will be letting off balloons 🎈 and playing couple off Ann's songs that she loved we would like you join us to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/P5r2F5LYRj — Liberty Soup run (@run_soup89131) February 26, 2024

It has now been confirmed that Ms Delaney's remains will be reposing in R Healy & Sons Funeral Home in Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday evening from 4pm concluding with the rosary at 8pm.

Her funeral is set to take place at midday in St Abban's Church, Doonane, Laois, with a burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ms Delaney is survived by her mother Mary, daughter Saoirse, brothers Thomas, John, Ciaran and Paul, sisters Siobhán, Tricia, Roisin and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Ms Delaney was predeceased by her father Tom.

Chris O’Reilly from Liberties Soup Run, who knew Ms Delaney well said that she would be missed “so much” and appealed to people to attend her funeral to show their respects to her and her family.

