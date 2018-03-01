News

WATCH: Young Dublin Kids Surprise Gardaí With Snowball Fight And They Accept The Challenge

The kids were pelting snowballs from the get-go.

Gardai Snowball Dub

We would NOT have the balls to do what these Dublin children did but we suppose only they could get away with something like this. 

Gardaí were doing their rounds in Finglas on Thursday making sure that there was no accidents or incidents to report because of the snow. 

Lizzy and Stephanie Boland along with their dad were having a gawk at the conditions outside when they saw two members of An Garda Síochána passing by. 

They were coming up to a couple of children who were braving the cold weather in order to build their snowmen and, for a laugh, Lizzy and Stephanie's dad thought it would be funny to tell the kids to throw snowballs at the Gardaí.

He was only messing, but the kids were deadly serious and accepted the challenge with two hands (seriously, they couldn't throw snowballs fast enough with one hand).

Fair play to the Gardaí, they were shocked and received the first few blows without responding but they gave as good as they got in the end. 

Thanks to Stephanie and Lizzy Boland for sending this video our way. 

Have you any gas snow videos? Send them into us on Facebook or direct to eadaoin@lovin.com please for a chance to be featured on site!

READ NEXT: PICS: There's Absolute Scenes Around Dublin As People Queue For Last Minute Supplies

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Beast from the East storm emma Snow, Dublin gardai Finglas Met Éireann Weather
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
WATCH: Young Dublin Kids Surprise Gardaí With Snowball Fight And They Accept The Challenge
WATCH: Young Dublin Kids Surprise Gardaí With Snowball Fight And They Accept The Challenge
PICS: There's Absolute Scenes Around Dublin As People Queue For Last Minute Supplies
PICS: There's Absolute Scenes Around Dublin As People Queue For Last Minute Supplies
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
30 Homeless People Slept On The Streets Of Dublin Last Night
30 Homeless People Slept On The Streets Of Dublin Last Night
Spar On Dame Street Will Be Open 24 Hours During The Storm Today
Spar On Dame Street Will Be Open 24 Hours During The Storm Today
Are Stores Still Open And The Transport Suss In Dublin Today – What You Need To Know
Are Stores Still Open And The Transport Suss In Dublin Today – What You Need To Know
Ryanair Issue Statement About Their Cancelled Flights On Thursday From Dublin Airport
Ryanair Issue Statement About Their Cancelled Flights On Thursday From Dublin Airport
WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame
WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
PICS: Check Out How Eerily Quiet Dublin Is Today As The City Streets Are Deserted
Pics

PICS: Check Out How Eerily Quiet Dublin Is Today As The City Streets Are Deserted
Five Ways To Be Super Productive At Home During Storm Emma
Sponsored

Five Ways To Be Super Productive At Home During Storm Emma
WATCH: Young Dublin Kids Surprise Gardaí With Snowball Fight And They Accept The Challenge
News

WATCH: Young Dublin Kids Surprise Gardaí With Snowball Fight And They Accept The Challenge
PICS: There's Absolute Scenes Around Dublin As People Queue For Last Minute Supplies
News

PICS: There's Absolute Scenes Around Dublin As People Queue For Last Minute Supplies

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin