Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital

Gardai are investigating after a man was discovered dead in a chair in the A&E waiting room at Tallaght Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Dublin Live report that the man, who was in his 40s, was found "unresponsive" on a chair at about 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

It's understood that he had been waiting to be seen by medical staff. Gardai were called to the scene at 5.30pm, and are currently investigating the incident. Foul play is not suspected.

Gardai said in a statement: "Gardai are investigating the death of a man in his 40s in the A&E department of Tallaght Hospital yesterday afternoon.

“Gardai were alerted at 5.30pm. A Post Mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death. However foul play is not suspected."



Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here