PIC: Gardaí Arrest Driver After Horse Found In Back Of Van In Dublin

"'Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE!"

Gardai

"If you're looking for a ride, I've the horse"... inside the back of my van.

When it comes to animal safety, the Rubberbandits had it spot on by leaving their horse outside while they stormed a wedding on Thomas Street in Limerick.

But this Dublin driver got arrested after Gardaí discovered what they described as a "large horse" being transported in the back of a van.

The Ford Transit was initially stopped for having no insurance but when checks were being done on the van, Gardaí spotted the animal.

Their tweet reads:

"'Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE!

"Store Street Roads Policing Unit stopped this van for no insurance. It was also discovered there was quite a large horse being transported in the back!

"Driver arrested."

This came a day after Gardaí were forced to pull a tractor over because its load of turf was endangering the lives of other road users.

The driver got a court date for driving with a trailer which was carrying a load that wasn't secured.

Turf luck.

gardai horse Dublin arrest
