Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today

2018 just keeps on getting weirder

We're only 10 days in and already 2018 is completely fucking bonkers. Case in point? MMA champion Conor McGregor and Virgin Media founder and all-round business billionaire Richard Branson squaring up to each other completely shirtless. 

Ugh. Why you ask? Well, it looks like it was some sort of paid publicity stunt as part of the Pendulum Summit, a business and self-empowerment event that took place at the Convention Centre today. 

Richard Branson was on stage to give a talk about his tips for success and was joined at the end by Conor McGregor...

Whipping off their shirts to cheers from the crowd they squared up to each other - eternally captured in photographs that should be looked at only by the brave. 

Conor posted pictures from the event as part of a paid sponsorship with Virgin Orbit, a new member of the Virgin Media fam with a focus on space satellites 

Conor was awarded with the inaugural Pendulum Summit lifetime achievement award as a recognition for his success in the sporting world. 

They're worse than two dads at a summer BBQ. Well, two absolutely minted world famous dads, that is...

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Parnell Street Is Finally Getting Its Groove Back And I'm Loving It
Parnell Street Is Finally Getting Its Groove Back And I'm Loving It
Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet
Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet
Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival - Here's What's On
Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival - Here's What's On

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

