PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder
"Couldn’t have happened to a better person, hope you have a sore head tomorrow"
Karma normally takes its time to come back around to bite someone in the ass.
But, for this horrible person, Karma decided to make a one-time, special exception.
This clown thought it would be funny to try and kick a homeless person's cup out of their hand.
The incident happened on the Ha’penny Bridge last week.
A witness said that the homeless person had been sitting in the one spot all day and was after making over €5.
The person was freezing and the witness said that they were after giving him a sleeping bag, food and hot water for pot noodles.
Then, out of nowhere, a "pissed drunk p****" ran by and kicked the cup of the homeless person's hand.
But thankfully, Karma kicked the drunkard back a lot harder.
As the man was running off, he flipped down the nearby steps, lost balance and landed on his head.
The witness said that it "couldn’t have happened a better person. Hope you have a sore head tomorrow... karma got ya, ya b****"
