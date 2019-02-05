News

PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder

"Couldn’t have happened to a better person, hope you have a sore head tomorrow"

Karma normally takes its time to come back around to bite someone in the ass.

But, for this horrible person, Karma decided to make a one-time, special exception.

This clown thought it would be funny to try and kick a homeless person's cup out of their hand.

The incident happened on the Ha’penny Bridge last week.

A witness said that the homeless person had been sitting in the one spot all day and was after making over €5.

The person was freezing and the witness said that they were after giving him a sleeping bag, food and hot water for pot noodles.

Then, out of nowhere, a "pissed drunk p****" ran by and kicked the cup of the homeless person's hand.

But thankfully, Karma kicked the drunkard back a lot harder.

As the man was running off, he flipped down the nearby steps, lost balance and landed on his head.

The witness said that it "couldn’t have happened a better person. Hope you have a sore head tomorrow... karma got ya, ya b****"

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

