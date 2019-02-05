PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder

"Couldn’t have happened to a better person, hope you have a sore head tomorrow"

Karma normally takes its time to come back around to bite someone in the ass.

But, for this horrible person, Karma decided to make a one-time, special exception.

This clown thought it would be funny to try and kick a homeless person's cup out of their hand.

The incident happened on the Ha’penny Bridge last week.

A witness said that the homeless person had been sitting in the one spot all day and was after making over €5.

The person was freezing and the witness said that they were after giving him a sleeping bag, food and hot water for pot noodles.

Then, out of nowhere, a "pissed drunk p****" ran by and kicked the cup of the homeless person's hand.

But thankfully, Karma kicked the drunkard back a lot harder.

As the man was running off, he flipped down the nearby steps, lost balance and landed on his head.

The witness said that it "couldn’t have happened a better person. Hope you have a sore head tomorrow... karma got ya, ya b****"