Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"

We don't think The Beatles will agree this statement

Jesus Christ Main Ireland

A decision has finally been made on the controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner on The Ha'penny Bridge.

It's a decision that a lot of people won't agree with but tough luck, we can't see it changing for this year anyway.

The Dublin GAA Football Team are hated, adored but one thing is for certain, you can not ignore their prowess.

They will be looking to claim their 5th All-Ireland title in a row in 2019, a feat that has never been done before - Kerry came so close in 1982 only to be outdone by a famous Offaly goal by Seamus Darby.

According to Former Lord Mayor, Christy Burke, this Dublin football team are so popular that they are even more loved than the big man in the sky.

He is one person who definitely wants the banner to remain.

Speaking on 98FM's Dublin Talk, he said that:

"At the moment the Dublin football team are more popular than Jesus Christ.

"One official complaint, probably from a Mayo or Kerry or some other anti-Dublin county.

"Here again democracy doesn't prevail because the silent majority would've favoured the banner"

The famous landmark has been decked out in blue for All-Ireland finals since 2011.

And, it has seen some glorious days in its short period with wins for the Dubs in '11, '13, '15, '16, '17 and '18.

Can anybody stop them?

READ NEXT:A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge

Dublin GAA Jesus Christ Dublin GAA Banner Dublin GAA Ha'Penny Bridge
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

