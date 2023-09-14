'Meteor crater' discovered on Portmarnock beach actually hole dug by two lads

The hole, initially thought to be the aftermath of an asteroid was actually the handiwork of a green plastic spade.

“It’s a huge, mysterious crater that looks out of this world,” a Virgin Media News report announced on Thursday morning, showing a video of a hole on Portmarnock beach in Dublin.

But, as it turns out the “crater” might just have been dug by a couple of lads with plastic kids’ spades over the weekend.

An Instagram story began circulating on social media following Virgin Media News’ discovery showing a shirtless man in the hole with a green plastic spade, as another gent observed from above. A second spade was visible at the top of the crater.

In the report, it was announced that the hole “looks out of this world” and then introduced local astrophysics enthusiast Dave Kennedy who was “stopped in his tracks” when he spotted it and is “certain the small but heavy rock inside it came from up above.”

Advertisement

Originally thought to be a 'meteor crater', the hole was actually the handiwork of two Portmarnock lads.

Several hours later Virgin Media News dispatched a new report announcing that the “meteorite mystery” had been solved, “denting the hopes of a local space enthusiast”.

“Footage emerged last night of two men digging a hole,” a Virgin Media News anchor announced, before explaining how the story unfolded.

The report went on to explain that Dave was “disappointed” by the development but still planned to get the rock examined in the hopes it wasn’t a “completely fruitless discovery.”

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on joe.co.uk

READ NEXT:

- Tarbh in Clontarf to transform into an innovative new Chinese restaurant

- Dublin park voted named as one of the most relaxing places in the world

Advertisement

- Can you handle a 661 minute Twilight marathon at this Smithfield cinema?