Minister Harris in talks with salons over early reopening

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that he is "sympathetic to the idea" of hair salons and barbers reopening early but is insistent that they will only be allowed to do so when it is considered safe. Speaking to Bryan Dobson on Morning Ireland, Minister Harris said that there are plans in place to discuss the matter with hairdressers and barbers - describing the proposed reopening date of July 20th as an "open question".

"As the Taoiseach has indicated on Friday, at the moment, they're in phase four, which is opening in July.

I do know, and I want to acknowledge, they're coming forward as an industry with really good, sensible suggestions as to how they want to reopen in a safe manner and what government is now going to do over the next couple of days and weeks is engage with industry and we're going to sequence what phase three and phase four looks like.

So, it's an open question."

This comes after the Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) released a document outlining over 100 specific recommendations for hairdressers and barbers to take that would enable salons to get back up and running by the end of June.

