New National Monument for Phoenix Park has been revealed

The monument will be place within the People's Park in 2023.

Following a two-stage open competition, a winner for the HIV and AIDS National Monument has been chosen. Anaisa Franco and Michael R. DiCarlo have been awarded the commission for their design, which will be erected in People's Park in Phoenix Park in 2023.

According to gov.ie, "A HIV and AIDS Monument Oversight Committee, chaired by the Department of the Taoiseach, was established in 2021 to oversee the design and commissioning of the monument." 26 eligible submissions were received, and eight made it through to the second stage of the competition. The winning design was praised for its,"universal appeal" its ambition and strong aesthetic and how well it fit with the brief.

The winner of the #HIV & #AIDS National Monument competition has been announced. Congratulations to Anaise Franco & Michael R. DiCarlo for their winning design "Embraced Loop" which is to be installed in the People's Park @phoenixpark in 2023.

🔗https://t.co/TsDeUYb56D pic.twitter.com/fJ1PnKRfSr — Office of Public Works (@opwireland) December 15, 2022

The proposed sculpture, which is entitled Embrace Loop, is an abstract version of the HIV symbol, which is a red ribbon. According to gov.ie, the purpose of the monument will be, "to remember those who have died and mark their lives and contribution to society, while also showing solidarity with those living with and affected by HIV today. The monument will also serve as a tribute to those friends, families, support groups, doctors, nurses and carers who dedicated so much of their life and work to the treatment of HIV and improving care."

Advertisement

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this of the monument:

"It has been forty years since the first reports of HIV and AIDS in Ireland and this dedicated National Monument will raise collective awareness, while also creating a fitting and inclusive space for people to gather to remember and reflect."

The competition was organised on behalf of the Office of Public Works.

Header image via Twitter/opwireland

Advertisement

READ ON: 12 tips for passengers going through Dublin Airport over Christmas