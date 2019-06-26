Outrage As Luke Kelly Statue Vandalised In Dublin

This just proves we can’t have nice things.

Dubliners are waking up today to the news that the Luke Kelly statue on Sheriff Street was vandalised yesterday evening. The culprit appears to have used black paint to cover the eyes of the statue, defacing the tribute to the Dubliners legend that has only been in place since January of this year.

An image was posted on Twitter by Dublin City Councillor Christy Burke along with the caption ‘I’m outraged and really annoyed that any person could do this to the statue of the great late Luke Kelly.’

I'm outraged and really annoyed that any person could to this to the statue of the great late Luke Kelly. pic.twitter.com/1fruwlnqXS — Cllr Christy Burke (@ChristyBurkLE19) June 25, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the reaction has been mostly one of outrage with Burke’s fellow councillor Gary Gannon among those to condemn the act.

I’m not going to share the photo, but the person who defaced the Luke Kelly statue is an absolute prick. If you know this person, if you egged them on, or are now laughing at their behaviour, then you too are a complete prick. — Gary Gannon (@1GaryGannon) June 25, 2019

Whoever did this to the Luke Kelly statue should be ashamed of themselves. A senseless, mindless act of vandalism and so disrespectful to the memory of Luke. pic.twitter.com/cTyCxXtne3 — Dublin GAA Fans (@DubsGAAFans) June 26, 2019

Absolute ridiculous act of vandalism, mocks the memory of an Inner City icon. Someone had to have seen this being done. Mindless and senseless, plenty of CCTV here. Has been reported to Gardai & @DubCityEnviro pic.twitter.com/Hzb7z6cbe7 — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) June 25, 2019

What does be going on in kids heads 😡😡😡 IF only they new who Luke Kelly was and what he meant to dublin/Ireland pic.twitter.com/ea7mwljvvm — Christopher GK Conway⚽🙌⚽️ (@GitConway) June 26, 2019

Sometimes it’s correct and right to use bad language, and when you hear that someone has defaced one of our country’s Luke Kelly statues, it’s one of those time. Luke Kelly was a genius, activist, singer, storyteller… Whoever defaced the statue is a f%king muppet! https://t.co/8PGGcsaKqy — Dan O' Neill (@activedan) June 25, 2019

The defaced statue is one of two permanent tributes to Kelly which were unveiled in January, with the other one located on South King Street.

