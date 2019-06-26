Outrage As Luke Kelly Statue Vandalised In Dublin

د . إAEDSRر . س

This just proves we can’t have nice things.

Dubliners are waking up today to the news that the Luke Kelly statue on Sheriff Street was vandalised yesterday evening. The culprit appears to have used black paint to cover the eyes of the statue, defacing the tribute to the Dubliners legend that has only been in place since January of this year.

An image was posted on Twitter by Dublin City Councillor Christy Burke along with the caption ‘I’m outraged and really annoyed that any person could do this to the statue of the great late Luke Kelly.’

Unsurprisingly, the reaction has been mostly one of outrage with Burke’s fellow councillor Gary Gannon among those to condemn the act.

The defaced statue is one of two permanent tributes to Kelly which were unveiled in January, with the other one located on South King Street.

