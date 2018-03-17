News

PIC: Ireland Wouldn't Have Won The Grand Slam If It Wasn't For This Strange Decision By England

This makes the win even sweeter.

Rugby Ball

Well, that backfired on ye didn't it?

In case you haven't heard, the 'scummy' Irish have only gone and bloody won the Grand Slam after a magnificent win against the English.

But, it might have been oh so different if the English hadn't changed their pitch markings during the week. 

The RFU decided to paint the Twickenham markings blue on Friday night after news came through that there would be heavy snow. 

The blue lines would be easier to see if there was snow on the pitch. 

Jacob Stockdale's try just before half-time was crucial in the game and was the score that got us over the line in the end. 

His finish was something else, he just about touched the ball down inside the line and its that line that has become the talking point. 

The new blue lines that were painted were further out than the original old lines and if the lines had been left alone, Stockdale wouldn't have got to the ball in time. 

Thanks England for moving the lines, we'll buy ye a pint tonight. You'll find us celebrating our GRAND SLAM WIN BABY.

READ NEXT: PIC: White Moose Café Introduce "Corkage" Fee For Breastfeeding

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

rugby Ireland irfu Grand Slam six nations
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PIC: Ireland Wouldn't Have Won The Grand Slam If It Wasn't For This Strange Decision By England
PIC: Ireland Wouldn't Have Won The Grand Slam If It Wasn't For This Strange Decision By England
New Longer Luas Trams 'Withdrawn' After Just Five Weeks Of Being In Service
New Longer Luas Trams 'Withdrawn' After Just Five Weeks Of Being In Service
Heading To The Paddy's Day Parade Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Heading To The Paddy's Day Parade Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Gardai Are Organising An Anti-Terrorism Operation In Dublin For St. Patrick's Day
Gardai Are Organising An Anti-Terrorism Operation In Dublin For St. Patrick's Day
Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day
Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
PICS: Two Dublin Beer Companies Have Gone To War Over Advertising Campaigns
PICS: Two Dublin Beer Companies Have Gone To War Over Advertising Campaigns
UCD Mens Hockey Team Apologise Over Offensive Instagram Posts
UCD Mens Hockey Team Apologise Over Offensive Instagram Posts
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
Plans For 500 New Homes In North Dublin Could Be Halted Because Of Local Geese
Plans For 500 New Homes In North Dublin Could Be Halted Because Of Local Geese
PIC: White Moose Café Introduce "Corkage" Fee For Breastfeeding
Dublin

PIC: White Moose Café Introduce "Corkage" Fee For Breastfeeding
This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade
Dublin

This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade
The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic
Dublin

The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic
Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today
Dublin

Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin