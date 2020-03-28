PICS: The Aviva Stadium lights up in the colours of the HSE

The Aviva Stadium is well used to hosting supporters decked out in green but last night the arena displayed the colour for a very different reason to the norm.

To show solidarity with healthcare workers during the Covid-19 outbreak, the Aviva Stadium shone brightly in green and red, the colours of the HSE, on Friday evening.

From 8.30pm until 10.30pm, roughly 24 hours after the nation gathered together to show its appreciation, the home of Irish soccer and rugby gave its own little tribute and the results were pretty spectacular.

Speaking about the display of gratitude, Brian Mahon of Aviva Insurance Ireland said: “We are all intensely aware of the enormous demands that are being placed on all healthcare workers during this crisis and the risks that they are taking to help save lives. We hope that by lighting Aviva Stadium this evening in the HSEs colours, half red and half green will be a further showing of the gratitude and esteem in which we all hold them.”

Just another display of solidarity in these most testing times for our country.

