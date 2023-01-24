PICS: This is what the cheapest house for sale in Dublin looks like

Do not adjust your screens. A home under €200k in Dublin actually exists.

As the concept of owning a house in Dublin is little more than a fantasy for many of us - a bit like the tooth fairy and obtaining a Coppers gold card - the contents of this property listing may shock you.

2 Brecan Close in Balbriggan, North Co. Dublin has just gone sale agreed, but before that it was on the market for €169,000. An unheard of figure in Dublin, unless it's the price of petrol you're looking at.

2 Brecan Close, Balbriggan, image via myhome.ie

The 1-bedroom house is located in a cul de sac not far outside Balbriggan Town Centre, an area which has increased in popularity among young buyers and families as city centre prices continue to skyrocket.

Open plan living area and kitchen, just like Dermot Bannon would want

The listing reads:

No. 2 Brecan close is a bright and spacious 1 bedroom town house which is situated at the entrance to this ever popular & much sought after cul de sac development off the town centre. Beautifully maintained throughout and in a mature and in a quiet settled location. The property has been recently repainted throughout and comes to the market in excellent condition. On the ground floor the living area is open plan with the kitchen and upstairs there is a large double bedroom with built in wardrobes and a main bathroom with electric shower over the bath.

The property is described as being close to Balbriggan Town Centre, with a commute time of 45 minutes to Dublin via Dublin Bus, Bus Eireann or Suburban Rail.

With an asking price of under €170k, you'd expect to be clicking in to the usual horror images of a bedroom-cum-bathroom-cum-kitchen, with a microwave conveniently stored under your pillow and black mould gently caressing the walls. But Brecan Close looks to be in decent condition, with no mysterious damp stains and even a bit of garden space out the back.

'Large double bedroom with built in wardrobes'

Bathroom with electric shower

Communal garden space out the back

Would you consider a move to Bal-B if the price was right? Do you currently live there and love it? Let us know.

Header image via myhome.ie

