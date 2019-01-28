Much-Loved Dublin Pizza Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 32 Years

"We have loved being part of your lives and we look forward to our next chapter"

A Dublin city centre institution sadly closed down over the weekend after more than 32 years in business.

Pizza Stop just off Grafton Street shut up shop for good on Sunday night and is reportedly going to be replaced with a new shopping unit as part of a major redevelopment.

The Chatham Lane restaurant was opened by Grace Terrinori’s late husband Germano in the 1980s and the business is now being forced to close after 32 years due to issues with the lease.

Grace told the Irish Times she was given notice to quit by the landlord and that while she is actively looking for a new location, landlords have been looking for “crazy money”.

A recent post on their Facebook page read, ‘Dear Friends, Pizza Stop is one of Dublin’s landmark places to eat, have a glass of wine and meet friends.

‘We have been here in Chatham Lane in Dublin 2 for over thirty years and we have loved every minute. Making amazing pizza and Italian food and bringing the best taste of Italy to Dublin.

‘We are closing our doors on January 27, 2019 and want to acknowledge everyone who has crossed our doorway and who has enriched our lives. We have loved being part of your lives and we look forward to our next chapter.

‘We want to say a huge word of thanks to all our customers, our staff, all our suppliers and our wonderful friends over the last 30 years.

‘Thank you. We will see you all again soon. Arriverdverci. The Terrinoni Family.’

Just last week, popular café The Fat Fox on Camden Street shared an emotional open letter describing how they were ‘living our worst nightmare’ due to problems with finding a new location after their original space was sold by the owners.

