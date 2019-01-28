News

Much-Loved Dublin Pizza Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 32 Years

"We have loved being part of your lives and we look forward to our next chapter"

Pizza Stop Dublin

A Dublin city centre institution sadly closed down over the weekend after more than 32 years in business.

Pizza Stop just off Grafton Street shut up shop for good on Sunday night and is reportedly going to be replaced with a new shopping unit as part of a major redevelopment.

The Chatham Lane restaurant was opened by Grace Terrinori’s late husband Germano in the 1980s and the business is now being forced to close after 32 years due to issues with the lease.

Grace told the Irish Times she was given notice to quit by the landlord and that while she is actively looking for a new location, landlords have been looking for “crazy money”.

A recent post on their Facebook page read, ‘Dear Friends, Pizza Stop is one of Dublin’s landmark places to eat, have a glass of wine and meet friends.

‘We have been here in Chatham Lane in Dublin 2 for over thirty years and we have loved every minute. Making amazing pizza and Italian food and bringing the best taste of Italy to Dublin.

‘We are closing our doors on January 27, 2019 and want to acknowledge everyone who has crossed our doorway and who has enriched our lives. We have loved being part of your lives and we look forward to our next chapter.

‘We want to say a huge word of thanks to all our customers, our staff, all our suppliers and our wonderful friends over the last 30 years.

‘Thank you. We will see you all again soon. Arriverdverci. The Terrinoni Family.’

Just last week, popular café The Fat Fox on Camden Street shared an emotional open letter describing how they were ‘living our worst nightmare’ due to problems with finding a new location after their original space was sold by the owners.

READ MORE: PIC: This Emotional Post Is One Of The Many Reasons Why We'll Miss Tivoli/District 8

pizza dublin closing down pizza stop
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Much-Loved Dublin Pizza Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 32 Years
Much-Loved Dublin Pizza Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 32 Years
Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner
Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner
Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena
Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena
PIC: This Emotional Post Is One Of The Many Reasons Why We'll Miss Tivoli/District 8
PIC: This Emotional Post Is One Of The Many Reasons Why We'll Miss Tivoli/District 8
Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dubliners Will Be Without Water In These Dublin Areas Today
Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dubliners Will Be Without Water In These Dublin Areas Today
The Rumoured Support Act For Westlife's Croke Park Gig Is Just As Good As The Main Act
The Rumoured Support Act For Westlife's Croke Park Gig Is Just As Good As The Main Act
Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction
Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction
PICS: Dublin's Most Expensive House Is Up For Sale And Prepare To Drool Over The Pictures
PICS: Dublin's Most Expensive House Is Up For Sale And Prepare To Drool Over The Pictures
Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
This Dublin Shop Bizarrely Sold Not One But Two Massive Winning Lotto Tickets Last NIght
This Dublin Shop Bizarrely Sold Not One But Two Massive Winning Lotto Tickets Last NIght
A Customer At This Dublin Garage Has Just Won A Life-Changing Amount Of Money
A Customer At This Dublin Garage Has Just Won A Life-Changing Amount Of Money
Plans To Transform Clerys Building Into 'Clerys Quarter' Have Been Announced
Plans To Transform Clerys Building Into 'Clerys Quarter' Have Been Announced
Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner
News

Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner
Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena
News

Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena
Hidden Behind Dublin Castle Is A Tiny Pizzeria That You'll Never Want To Leave
Reviews

Hidden Behind Dublin Castle Is A Tiny Pizzeria That You'll Never Want To Leave
PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price
Pics

PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
Video

WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group