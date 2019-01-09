News

PIC: Chef Of Michelin Star Dublin Restaurant Will Be On Massive UK TV Show 'Saturday Kitchen' This Weekend

It's one of the very few restaurants in Dublin to grab a coveted Michelin Star

Mark Moriarty is making a big splash this weekend on British television as he is set to appear on the popular, Saturday Kitchen.

The BBC programme will show off Moriarty's talent this Saturday 12 January.

He is a chef at one of Dublin's best and most popular restaurants, The Greenhouse, which has a coveted Michelin Star.

He was also crowned, Young Chef of the Year in 2015 and said on Twitter that he was "Looking forward to my first appearance on @SaturdayKitchen on @BBCOne on Saturday 12th January, at 10am. Nice start to 2019!"

The chef normally has to brew up a storm for the famous guests on the show so, no pressure Mark.

Best of luck, we'll be watching with our jaws firmly on the floor and drool coming out of them.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

