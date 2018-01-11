Sean Spicer Went Out For Pints In This Dublin Pub Last Night

Did you spot him?

Sean Spicer is in Dublin ahead of his appearance on The Late Late Show tonight, and seems to be making the most of his time here.

Last night he treated himself to a pint of Guinness in Doheny & Nesbitt on Baggot Street.

He posted a picture of the drink on his Instagram with the caption "Welcome back to Ireland".

A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Jan 11, 2018 at 10:26am PST

Trump's former Press Secretary also took a stroll to the Government Buildings and enjoyed an "Irish breakfast" in the Shelbourne.

A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Jan 11, 2018 at 10:25am PST

A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Jan 12, 2018 at 2:06am PST

Livin the high life.

