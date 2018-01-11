News

Sean Spicer Went Out For Pints In This Dublin Pub Last Night

Did you spot him?

Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer is in Dublin ahead of his appearance on The Late Late Show tonight, and seems to be making the most of his time here. 

Last night he treated himself to a pint of Guinness in Doheny & Nesbitt on Baggot Street. 

He posted a picture of the drink on his Instagram with the caption "Welcome back to Ireland". 

A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on

Trump's former Press Secretary also took a stroll to the Government Buildings and enjoyed an "Irish breakfast" in the Shelbourne. 

A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on

A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on

Livin the high life. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

