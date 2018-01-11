Sean Spicer Went Out For Pints In This Dublin Pub Last Night
Did you spot him?
Sean Spicer is in Dublin ahead of his appearance on The Late Late Show tonight, and seems to be making the most of his time here.
Last night he treated himself to a pint of Guinness in Doheny & Nesbitt on Baggot Street.
He posted a picture of the drink on his Instagram with the caption "Welcome back to Ireland".
Trump's former Press Secretary also took a stroll to the Government Buildings and enjoyed an "Irish breakfast" in the Shelbourne.
Livin the high life.
