Sweaty Betty signs lease to open first standalone Dublin store

Good news, legging lovers.

Women's activewear brand Sweaty Betty have signed a lease to open a store on Dublin's South Anne Street, the Irish Times has reported.

The London-born company already have concessions in Brown Thomas and an outlet store at Kildare Village, but this will be their first standalone store in the capital. Founded in 1998, Sweaty Betty has thrived internationally in recent years, helped by the growing popularity of activewear for pretty much any occasion. They currently have close to 50 stores in the UK, Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as department store concessions in the US, Canada and the Middle East.

The brand will take up residence at 32-33 South Anne Street, at the building formerly occupied by TM Lewin shirt company. The premises extends to 113sq m (1,216sq ft) and Sweaty Betty will pay rent in the region of €225,000 per annum.

Advertisement

The new addition to one of Dublin's busiest shopping districts comes just under two years after activewear brand Lululemon opened their Grafton Street store. The area has seen a number of high-profile stores open in the years since, including Mulberry, Lego and Russell and Bromley.

Sweaty Betty's Dublin store is expected to open in the Spring.

Header image via Instagram/@sweatybetty

READ NEXT: New Blackrock restaurant sets itself up as the perfect backdrop for a cosy occasion meal