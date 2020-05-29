Close

The 2020 Women's Mini Marathon has officially been cancelled

By Sarah Finnan

May 29, 2020 at 9:37am

The Dublin Marathon was cancelled earlier this month, with news now coming that the 2020 Women's Mini Marathon will not go ahead as planned either.

Due to take place on this Sunday, May 31st, organisers have confirmed the news that the 2020 Women's Mini Marathon will not go ahead. Originally hoping that it would be possible to reschedule the event until later this year, organisers have decided against plans to postpone the event, cancelling it outright instead.

Speaking of the decision to cancel, General Manager of the Women's Mini Marathon, David O'Leary said:

"The health and safety of our participants is always our highest priority, and this tough decision was made with their wellbeing foremost in our minds.

We fully support the Government's measures to combat Covid-19 and to protect lives, and we have an enormous responsibility, not only to our participants, but to the many hundreds of charities, volunteers, supporters, partners, suppliers - and the residents of Dublin city - who play such an important part in making our event a success."

He later added: "While we are very disappointed to make this decision, unfortunately, it will not be possible to run our event in a safe manner this year."

A virtual event will be held in lieu of the race this October, aiming to encourage people to continue their fundraising efforts as many charities depend on the event for a significant part of donations. All entries for the 2020 event will still be valid for the 2021 Women's Mini Marathon, however, refunds will also be available.

