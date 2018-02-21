There Is A Big Fire Blazing In South Dublin Right Now
Three fire engines are at the scene.
Dublin Fire Brigade are reporting that three fire engines have rushed to the scene of a blaze in Shankill.
Units from Dun Laoghaire and Donnybrook are currently on the scene and it is being reported that the fire broke out from a building on the Commons Road.
3 fire engines & a hydraulic platform (Donnybrook Dun Laoghaire stations) are attending the derelict #fire in #Shankill. We've asked @dlrcc for assistance with water pressure #Dublin pic.twitter.com/9h0VYyJAG6— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 21, 2018
Dublin Fire Brigade said that: "3 fire engines & a hydraulic platform (Donnybrook Dun Laoghaire stations) are attending the derelict fire in Shankill. We've asked @dlrcc (Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council) for assistance with water pressure."
More to follow.
Comments