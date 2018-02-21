News

There Is A Big Fire Blazing In South Dublin Right Now

Three fire engines are at the scene.

Dfb

Dublin Fire Brigade are reporting that three fire engines have rushed to the scene of a blaze in Shankill.

Units from Dun Laoghaire and Donnybrook are currently on the scene and it is being reported that the fire broke out from a building on the Commons Road.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that: "3 fire engines & a hydraulic platform (Donnybrook Dun Laoghaire stations) are attending the derelict fire in Shankill. We've asked @dlrcc (Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council) for assistance with water pressure."

More to follow.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
There Is A Big Fire Blazing In South Dublin Right Now
There Is A Big Fire Blazing In South Dublin Right Now
Trinity College Presidential Candidate Reported For Sexual Harassment
Trinity College Presidential Candidate Reported For Sexual Harassment
WATCH: Dublin Dance Group Pays Tribute To The Victims Of The Florida Shooting
WATCH: Dublin Dance Group Pays Tribute To The Victims Of The Florida Shooting
This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking
This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking
These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow
These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow
Transport Minister Says Luas Is A 'Victim Of Its Own Success'
Transport Minister Says Luas Is A 'Victim Of Its Own Success'
Dublin Bus Is Making Changes To Another Ten Bus Routes
Dublin Bus Is Making Changes To Another Ten Bus Routes
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
Two Women Had Their Cancer 'Misdiagnosed' At St James's Hospital
Two Women Had Their Cancer 'Misdiagnosed' At St James's Hospital
A Restaurant Went On Fire In South Dublin In Scary Blaze
A Restaurant Went On Fire In South Dublin In Scary Blaze
A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €33K Instead Of €40 From Euromillions Draw
Lifestyle

A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €33K Instead Of €40 From Euromillions Draw
Trinity College Presidential Candidate Reported For Sexual Harassment
News

Trinity College Presidential Candidate Reported For Sexual Harassment
WATCH: Dublin Dance Group Pays Tribute To The Victims Of The Florida Shooting
News

WATCH: Dublin Dance Group Pays Tribute To The Victims Of The Florida Shooting
Eatyard Is Back Next Week And We're Properly Drooling Over The New Vendors
Food and Drink

Eatyard Is Back Next Week And We're Properly Drooling Over The New Vendors

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin