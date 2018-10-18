This Is How Much Young People And Married Couples Are Cheating These Days

Cheating is pretty topical these days... and it seems some people find monogamy vastly more difficult than others.

Which always begs the questions of why even bother being in a relationship if you're just gonna go ahead and cheat?

In a new study, a group of researchers from Pennsylvania State University explored the prevalence of infidelity in young, married and co-habitating couples.

They found that a quarter of married and cohabiting young men and women reported that either they, their partner, or both them had sex with someone else.



"Consistent with other studies, we also discovered that young men were more likely to report sex with another partner than young women, while women were more likely than men to report that their partner had sex with someone else." Michelle Frisco, Professor at Penn State

And as for young ones?

They found that young adults who reported having sex with someone else didn't leave but those who reported being cheated on left the relationship.

"Our results suggest that if young adults can get away with cheating, they are not likely to leave their partner. If they discover infidelity in their partner, however, they exercise far less tolerance. People seem to prefer to play the cheater over the cheated on." Michelle Frisco, Professor at Penn State

Which is prettyyyyy disturbing when you think about it...

