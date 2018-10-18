News

This Is How Much Young People And Married Couples Are Cheating These Days

Really?!

Shutterstock 149077055

Cheating is pretty topical these days... and it seems some people find monogamy vastly more difficult than others.

Which always begs the questions of why even bother being in a relationship if you're just gonna go ahead and cheat?

In a new study, a group of researchers from Pennsylvania State University explored the prevalence of infidelity in young, married and co-habitating couples.

They found that a quarter of married and cohabiting young men and women reported that either they, their partner, or both them had sex with someone else.

"Consistent with other studies, we also discovered that young men were more likely to report sex with another partner than young women, while women were more likely than men to report that their partner had sex with someone else."

Michelle Frisco, Professor at Penn State

And as for young ones?

They found that young adults who reported having sex with someone else didn't leave but those who reported being cheated on left the relationship.

"Our results suggest that if young adults can get away with cheating, they are not likely to leave their partner. If they discover infidelity in their partner, however, they exercise far less tolerance. People seem to prefer to play the cheater over the cheated on."

Michelle Frisco, Professor at Penn State

Which is prettyyyyy disturbing when you think about it...

READ NEXT: Gay Byrne Says Ireland Should Leave The EU If Brexit Goes Ahead

Comments

News

Read More in News
These Dublin Bus, DART And Luas Fares Are About To Increase
These Dublin Bus, DART And Luas Fares Are About To Increase
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Three More New Dublin Bus Routes Are Coming This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
Three More New Dublin Bus Routes Are Coming This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
Housing Charity Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up
Housing Charity Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up
These Three Massive Dublin Airport Inter-Connecting Services Have Been Cancelled
These Three Massive Dublin Airport Inter-Connecting Services Have Been Cancelled
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year
Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year
There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
PIC: This Berlin Shop Name Would Make Any Dubliner Spit Out Their Tea Laughing
PIC: This Berlin Shop Name Would Make Any Dubliner Spit Out Their Tea Laughing
Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way
Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way
A Man Was Filmed Narrowly Escaping A Collision After Running Between A Bus And Truck On The Quays
A Man Was Filmed Narrowly Escaping A Collision After Running Between A Bus And Truck On The Quays
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Three More New Dublin Bus Routes Are Coming This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
News

Three More New Dublin Bus Routes Are Coming This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
This Grim 'Studio Apartment' In Dublin Will Set You Back €1,350 A Month
Dublin

This Grim 'Studio Apartment' In Dublin Will Set You Back €1,350 A Month
Six Dublin Places Where You Can Get Christmas Day Dinner With All The Trimmings
Food and Drink

Six Dublin Places Where You Can Get Christmas Day Dinner With All The Trimmings

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
It Looks Like There's Going To Be Another Huge Gig At Malahide Castle Next Summer
What's On

It Looks Like There's Going To Be Another Huge Gig At Malahide Castle Next Summer
There's An Exclusive Irish Music Event Happening This Week At The Globe
Sponsored

There's An Exclusive Irish Music Event Happening This Week At The Globe

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group