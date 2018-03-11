Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena

Famous Country Music Star Tim McGraw was forced to cut his Dublin gig short after collapsing on stage on Sunday night.

His wife Faith Hill - who was also supposed to perform at the 3Arena was seen addressing the crowd below after the incident took place.

She said that Tim had "been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage," before performing a song titled 'What A Friend We Have In Jesus' and ending the show.

Since the incident took place, representatives for the singer have said that he was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

It was the singer's third night in a row performing because of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival which took place in London, Glasgow and finally Dublin where McGraw and Hill were headliners.

Main image via 3Arena Twitter

