Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena

We wish him a speedy recovery.

3 Arena March 12

Famous Country Music Star Tim McGraw was forced to cut his Dublin gig short after collapsing on stage on Sunday night. 

His wife Faith Hill - who was also supposed to perform at the 3Arena was seen addressing the crowd below after the incident took place.

She said that Tim had "been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage," before performing a song titled 'What A Friend We Have In Jesus' and ending the show.

Since the incident took place, representatives for the singer have said that he was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. 

It was the singer's third night in a row performing because of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival which took place in London, Glasgow and finally Dublin where McGraw and Hill were headliners. 

Main image via 3Arena Twitter

