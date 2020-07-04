Close

'Unseasonably windy' conditions to hit Howth Head this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

July 4, 2020 at 11:28am

Some pretty miserable weather is in store for Dublin with Met Eireann predicting a weekend of nothing but wind and rain.

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for the country, predicting "unseasonably windy" conditions tonight and tomorrow with strong and gusty westerly winds at times. Issued at 9am this morning, the advisory is valid from 9pm tonight until 8pm tomorrow evening. The good news just keeps on coming, don't it?

A Status Yellow Gale warning is in place with Met Eireann advising that southwest winds veering westerly will reach gale force 8 along coastal waters from Loop Head to Bloody Foreland to Howth Head and along the Irish Sea.

Today will be mostly cloudy and misty with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, bringing hill and coastal fog with it. Temperatures will stay between 15-20 degrees. Things are expected to worsen tonight with gusts of 90-110km/h predicted.

Sunday doesn't look much better with it consisting of a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers. According to Met Eireann: "The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in Connacht, Ulster and west Munster, with some thundery downpours possible. Cooler and fresher than recent days, in the fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds."

A Status Yellow weather warning is also in place for Donegal, Clare and all counties in Connacht.

