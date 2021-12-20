“We only have a few weeks left” The Exchequer to close after almost 13 years in business

In its absence, they will focus on the The Exchequer Wine Bar in Ranelagh.

Since their opening in 2009, The Exchequer on Exchequer Street has been a staple. It's won numerous awards, including Best Gastropub in Ireland in 2010, and Best Cocktail Experience in Ireland in 2012 and 2013. The closure comes as the landlord proceeds with a long-planned redevelopment.

Owner of The Exchequer, Peter Rock says of the closure:

"We've had a fantastic 13 years on Exchequer Street, and we would like to express our gratitude to all of our amazing customers and staff with whom we've had a lot of fun over the years. Thank you for making the Exchequer Dublin 2 one of the town's most popular establishments. We only have a few weeks left, so do stop by; we'd love to see you in the run-up to Christmas. For the time being, we'll focus on The Exchequer Wine Bar in Ranelagh, which serves a Spanish-inspired menu."

They remain open for another 10 days, so if you're a big fan of The Exchequer, make sure you stop in over the Christmas period.

Header image via Marketing Kit

