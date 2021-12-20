“We only have a few weeks left” The Exchequer to close after almost 13 years in business

By Katy Thornton

December 20, 2021 at 5:09pm

In its absence, they will focus on the The Exchequer Wine Bar in Ranelagh.

Since their opening in 2009, The Exchequer on Exchequer Street has been a staple. It's won numerous awards, including Best Gastropub in Ireland in 2010, and Best Cocktail Experience in Ireland in 2012 and 2013. The closure comes as the landlord proceeds with a long-planned redevelopment.

Owner of The Exchequer, Peter Rock says of the closure:

"We've had a fantastic 13 years on Exchequer Street, and we would like to express our gratitude to all of our amazing customers and staff with whom we've had a lot of fun over the years. Thank you for making the Exchequer Dublin 2 one of the town's most popular establishments. We only have a few weeks left, so do stop by; we'd love to see you in the run-up to Christmas. For the time being, we'll focus on The Exchequer Wine Bar in Ranelagh, which serves a Spanish-inspired menu."

They remain open for another 10 days, so if you're a big fan of The Exchequer, make sure you stop in over the Christmas period.

Header image via Marketing Kit 

