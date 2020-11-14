Weather warning in place for Dublin with 'strong and gusty' winds expected

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for the entire country which will be valid in different areas at different times.

Gusts of up to 90km/h are expected around the country and people living in Dublin should note that the status yellow wind warning for Leinster is valid from 12 noon until 6pm today. The advisory says that 'strong and gusty southwest to west winds with gusts in excess of 90km/h' are expected.

Status Yellow - Wind warning ⚠️⚠️

Tomorrow - Saturday 14th of November.

Location: Munster, Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan & Donegal.

Current warnings can be viewed here, warnings are displayed for each day on our website.https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/3PaDQ4XvBz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 13, 2020

The same warning is in place for Munster (11am to 3pm), Connacht (3pm to 6pm) and the counties of Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal (4pm to 9pm). The UK Met Office is yet to issue a warning for the remainder of Ulster but it is expected to be wet and windy across the province.

Very windy weather is coming on Saturday. Warnings issued across the south by @MetEireann. No warnings issued by @metoffice - although it will be windy and wet across the north also. pic.twitter.com/ppxQGjLJ3N — Barra Best (@barrabest) November 13, 2020

You can view Met Éireann's weather warnings in full here.

