The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
Joe Wicks, Davina McCall, Shona Vertue, Roz Purcell, Deliciously Ella, Svava Sigbertsdottir and many more will be presenting
WellFest is coming back to Dublin for the third time this May 12 & 13 and, cheesy as it may sound, it's literally bigger than ever.
Exchanging Herbert Park for The Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Ireland's largest health, fitness and wellness festival is set to have 12 stages this time around, with a line-up of some of the top names in wellness right now.
For those of you who've never been to the festival, it's all about giving the local #fitfam the opportunity to see their health idols up close, where they can listen, learn and even train with them.
A few of the main personalities you can expect...
Joe Wicks AKA The Body Coach
Davina McCall
Deliciously Ella
Roz Purcell
BOSH!
Shona Vertue
Toby Huntington-Whitely
Rhiannon Lambert
Svava Sigbertsdottir of The Viking Method
So, yeah, you'll find no shortage of inspo at this thing.
Other health and fitness gurus include Simone De La Rue AKA Body by Simone, Dr Hazel Wallace, Isabella Bottini and many more.
A ticket also gives you unlimited to activities taking place at different stages around the festival, so you can take part in classes for spinning, yoga, pilates, meditation and more. There's also an area for kids, where the little 'uns can also get active with zumba, yoga and face painting.
Sound like your kinda thing? WellFest 2018 is taking place at The Royal Hospital Kilmainham on May 12 & 13.
READ NEXT: These Colourful Lattes From Cracked Nut Have People Talking
Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here
Comments