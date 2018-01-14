News

A Woman Has Died In A Dublin Bar On Friday Night After Suddenly Collapsing

Gardaí are currently investigating the matter.

Gardai

The Independent is reporting that a woman has died in Empire Bar on Main Street, Swords on Friday night.

Gardaí are currently investigating the matter after the 25-year-old passed away while socialising before midnight on Friday 12th January.

It is being said that she may have suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Emergency services were called and paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade were also present but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

A coroner's report will follow shortly.

Lovin Dublin has reached out to Empire Bar for a comment. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

