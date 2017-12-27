Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'

“She had severe health difficulties which certainly contributed to her death”

Gardaí are no longer treating the death of a woman (42), whose body was found in her Rathmines apartment yesterday, as suspicious.

Deborah Holmes was found dead in her apartment with a serious head injury at around 12.40pm on Tuesday.

Now, following the results of her post-mortem, any foul play has been ruled out as it was found she died of natural causes.

According to Independent.ie, a senior Garda source said:

“Gardai do not believe that the cause of this woman’s death is due to any criminal act.

“She had severe health difficulties which certainly contributed to her death."

As part of the investigation, Gardaí had been examining an argument Deborah had had with another female, but that female is not a suspect.

Deborah was last seen at 12:30pm on Christmas Day and it is understood she died a couple of hours later.

