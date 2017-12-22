Lifestyle Podcasts

'MammyBlogging' Is The Latest Refreshing Online Trend Led In Style By SoSueMe's Mam

These captions are giving us life!

Susan J

It's about time the fabulous mammies of the nation got in on the blogging action. 

The latest craze in the world of online blogging is 'MammyBlogging' and we are completely here for it. 

Leading the charge is none other than Suzanne Jackson's mam Susan Jackson with her travel and fashion Instagram account eternalstyle_ie. 

A quick scroll through her feed shows she's in good hands and clearly getting plenty of advice from her daughter who's own Instagram account 'SoSueMe' has over 231K followers.

Mammy Susan's feed features plenty of outfit shots that come with captions like: 

'Nobody asking "mam where is my top or what's for dinner? Or constantly picking up after everyone!!👺😄 I am totally switched off for the moment!!' 

In another caption she bemoans the fact that she didn't pack enough 'light clothes' as they 'weren't organised' for the trip. 

Another one showcasing a River Island jumper reads 'I just could not get the heat into me today'. 

Almost every caption has a mam-gem. Here she is having a pop at her daughters for never putting their phones away. 

We are living for this! 

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
'MammyBlogging' Is The Latest Refreshing Online Trend Led In Style By SoSueMe's Mam
'MammyBlogging' Is The Latest Refreshing Online Trend Led In Style By SoSueMe's Mam
New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure
New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure
Woohoo - This New Dublin Salon Is Giving Out €60 Vouchers To Customers
Woohoo - This New Dublin Salon Is Giving Out €60 Vouchers To Customers
Dublin Dad's Winning €500k Euromillions Story Will Make You Jealous and Nervous At The Same Time
Dublin Dad's Winning €500k Euromillions Story Will Make You Jealous and Nervous At The Same Time
This New And Improved Dublin Hotel Is The First Of Its Kind In Europe - And Is Going To Attract Lots Of Visitors
This New And Improved Dublin Hotel Is The First Of Its Kind In Europe - And Is Going To Attract Lots Of Visitors
A Red Bull Daredevil Day Is Coming To Dun Laoghaire – And YOU Can Give It A Go
A Red Bull Daredevil Day Is Coming To Dun Laoghaire – And YOU Can Give It A Go
This Rathgar Mansion Is Probably The Most Glamorous House We've Ever Seen
This Rathgar Mansion Is Probably The Most Glamorous House We've Ever Seen
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
"Morto" Couple On The Luas Go Massively Viral On Valentine's Day
"Morto" Couple On The Luas Go Massively Viral On Valentine's Day
This Stunning Sandymount House Is An Absolute Dream Come True
This Stunning Sandymount House Is An Absolute Dream Come True
Here's How To Do A One Day Shopping Trip From Dublin To New York Like A Boss
Here's How To Do A One Day Shopping Trip From Dublin To New York Like A Boss
Flybe Launch Massive Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London
Flybe Launch Massive Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London
Dublin Fire Brigade Are At The Scene Of a Fire At Apartment Block On Marrowbone Lane Tonight
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Are At The Scene Of a Fire At Apartment Block On Marrowbone Lane Tonight
The 22 Dublin Postcodes Ranked By Pros And Cons
Dublin

The 22 Dublin Postcodes Ranked By Pros And Cons
New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure
Lifestyle

New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure
Joanne Lee's Estranged Husband Was Reportedly Arrested and Released Last Year
News

Joanne Lee's Estranged Husband Was Reportedly Arrested and Released Last Year

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
Lifestyle

This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin