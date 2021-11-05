COMPETITION: WIN a pair of tickets to a chocolate tasting event in Dublin

Calling all chocolate lovers! There's a Christmas-themed chocolate tasting event happening in Dublin this month and we've got some tickets up for grabs.

If an evening spent sampling some delicious, premium chocolates and sipping on wine sounds like your kind of thing, we've got just the competition...

Green & Black's are hosting a delicious Christmas chocolate tasting event and we've got FIVE pairs of tickets to give away.

Running from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday 17 November in the Wren Hotel, Dublin 2, Green & Black’s Tastemakers Nadia El Ferdaoussi and Chef Eric Matthews will be hosting the event, taking you through all the different chocolates available from Green & Black's Organic range.

During the event, you'll discover which food and drinks pair perfectly with Green & Black's different chocolates, so you can enjoy their delicious range at home during the festive season.

Everyone who attends will receive a platter of Green & Black's chocolates and a selection of drinks which pair perfectly with the Organic range, plus you'll get to take home a goodie bag too.

The expert hosts will also talk you through the Green & Black's Intensity Scale - a handy new guide that goes through their entire range, from white chocolate through to milk and dark chocolate, and helps people find the perfect flavour for their individual taste preferences.

It's the ultimate Christmas event for any chocolate lovers out there, plus there'll be a hamper filled with delicious Green & Black's treats up for grabs too!

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to the event, simply enter your details in the form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.