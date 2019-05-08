WATCH: Ecstatic Full-Time Scenes In Dublin’s Number One Liverpool Pub Last Night

And breathe.

Liverpool fans, nay, the entire world was stunned last night as The Reds somehow qualified for the Champions League Final for the second year in a row.

Trailing 3-0 to Barcelona after the first leg, not many gave Jurgen Klopp’s men a chance of turning the tie around. However, two goals each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum secured an astonishing 4-3 aggregate win.

If there was any criticism from Liverpool fans, it could be that the fourth goal was scored as early as the 79th minute, leaving fans in absolute agony for nearly a quarter of an hour as they waited for full-time.

Here in Dublin, the final whistle was met with an ecstatic reaction at McGarry’s in Harold’s Cross, the home of the Irish Liverpool Supporter’s Club. In a video posted on Facebook, fans can be seen biting their nails, rubbing their faces and praying as they did whatever they could to urge their team home.

We’ve covered McGarry’s before and there’s no doubt that the place will be absolutely rammed for the final on Saturday June 1. Check out the video of the manic scenes below.