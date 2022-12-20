Looking for a versatile red wine to serve your guests over Christmas?

Brought to you by Lidl

If you’re looking for a versatile red wine this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with Lidl’s Barbera d’Asti (8.99); a bright, juicy red that will complement every course at dinner.

Barbera d’Asti is from the Piedmont region of Italy, an area in the north-west that’s known for producing diverse reds, including two of Italy’s best grapes: Barolo and Barbaresco.

Barbera d’Asti could be described as Piedmont’s “everyday red”, a drink that suits everyone from casual quaffers to seasoned wine aficionados.

A drink-with-anything festive stalwart, the Barbera d’Asti has been awarded 89 ‘Bampfield points’ from Lidl’s Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield. The Bampfield points is Lidl’s wine rating system with a scale that ranges from “good” to “very good” to “outstanding” and “classic.” The 89 score means this bottle has been rated “very good”.

Advertisement

Barbera d’Asti is bright and juicy with a silky feel and expressive notes of cherry that make you want to dive right in. If you’re drinking it at Christmas, you’ll find it works with a range of courses. You don’t need to overthink this one. It’s a brilliant all-purpose wine that, for starters, will hold its own against with your cheese board, working particularly well with blue cheese thanks to the grape’s soft and earthy undertones.

It’s easy-going and will make a good “house wine; something to have on hand whenever a red-wine drinker comes knocking at your door. For Christmas mains, it’s a great wine to have alongside the showstoppers on the table like roast turkey, glazed ham, braised meat and root vegetables. It also pairs beautifully with those sometimes tricky to work with Brussel sprouts.

No matter who shows up to dinner, finding something good to drink will not be an issue at Lidl this Christmas thanks to its selection of high-quality, low-cost wines. The tricky part, is trying not to run out.

& to the online Christmas brochure. For a Christmas without compromise head to your local Lidl