A Brand New Fine Dining Chinese Restaurant Just Opened Up In Blackrock

A fine dining Sichuan restaurant has just opened up in the old post office, called Old Post Office .

We opted for marinated spare ribs with barbecue sauce, marinated seatrout with blackbean sauce and bang bang chicken with chilli oil and sesame seeds.

The food was delicious and the views are incredible from the back of the restaurant as they look directly over Blackrock Dart station to the seafront.

This is definitely fine dining and will set you back a couple of quid but be sure to check it out.