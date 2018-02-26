Video

Carbonara From Pastabox Dublin

It's bloody delish!

Pastabox is the best way to grab a quick, unbelievably tasty lunch on the go in Dublin. 

We headed down to try out their carbonara and see what all the hype was about. 

Penne, parmesan, cream, eggs, crispy pancetta and garlic = pure perfection and total carbload. We are in Heaven.

We reviewed it in full here:

You Need To Try This Life-Changing Pasta Stall For Lunch In Dublin Today

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A big ol' video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

