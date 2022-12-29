Against the Grain to host 'crap' beer amnesty this New Year's Eve

By Katy Thornton

December 29, 2022 at 12:01pm

Share:

One for all the craft beer heads.

 

Newly renovated pub Against the Grain is switching things up a bit this New Year's Eve by hosting a crap beer amnesty. What exactly is a crap beer amnesty, you ask?

Well, essentially, if you bring along a "generic" or "crap" or "non craft" beer on the 31st December, Against the Grain will swap it for one of their own Galway Bay Brewery cans. Not only that, but you can also choose your favourite beer from the brewery.

Advertisement

Galway Bay Brewery has been in business for 12 years now, after pals Jason and Niall got fed up of the beer scene in Ireland. Since 2009 they've been brewing their own, with seven core beers, with 14 bars across the country.

You can participate in the beer amnesty at Against the Grain on New Year's Eve between 6pm and 9pm.

Sounds like a pretty class way to ring in 2023 to us.

Header image via Instagram/againstthegraindub

Advertisement

READ ON: 17 of the best Dublin hospitality openers of 2022

Share:

Latest articles

40 of the Lovin Dublin team’s favourite dishes from 2022

17 of the best Dublin hospitality openers of 2022

House prices fall in Dublin for the first time in years

12 of the saddest closures for the Dublin hospitality scene in 2022

You may also love

There's a Family Brunch taking place on New Year's Eve to help kids ring in 2023

7 wholesome activities for those in-between days after Christmas

Dublin Zoo celebrating a great year by offering half price tickets

Everything you need to know about Funderland at the RDS