Against the Grain to host 'crap' beer amnesty this New Year's Eve

One for all the craft beer heads.

Newly renovated pub Against the Grain is switching things up a bit this New Year's Eve by hosting a crap beer amnesty. What exactly is a crap beer amnesty, you ask?

Well, essentially, if you bring along a "generic" or "crap" or "non craft" beer on the 31st December, Against the Grain will swap it for one of their own Galway Bay Brewery cans. Not only that, but you can also choose your favourite beer from the brewery.

Galway Bay Brewery has been in business for 12 years now, after pals Jason and Niall got fed up of the beer scene in Ireland. Since 2009 they've been brewing their own, with seven core beers, with 14 bars across the country.

You can participate in the beer amnesty at Against the Grain on New Year's Eve between 6pm and 9pm.

Sounds like a pretty class way to ring in 2023 to us.

