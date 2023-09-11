Everything you need to know about Dublin Culture Night 2023

One Night for All.

It's officially that time again. Culture Night is back for 2023, in its 18th year. It officially launched in September 2006 when 40 venues opened for free and late in the evening in Dublin’s Temple Bar. This expanded citywide in 2007, more than doubling in size with 87 cultural institutions participating. In 2008 Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford joined in, and now there are hundreds of spots participating countrywide.

If you're thinking about checking it out this year, here's what you need to know.

What is Culture Night?

The website describes Culture Night like this:

"Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir is a national moment, celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of Culture in Ireland today, connecting people to cultural activities locally and nationally and aims to open up pathways to ongoing engagement. An annual, all-island public event which takes place each year on the third Friday of September, Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir celebrates culture, creativity and the arts and seeks to actively promote the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtured in people’s lives, today and every day. Special and unique events and workshops are specifically programmed at participating locations and, thanks to the continued support of the Arts Council and local Authorities across the island of Ireland, all activities are made available to the public free of charge."

When is Culture Night 2023?

Friday, 22nd September

What time does it start?

Each event begins at a different time. You can check out all that info HERE.

Are there any free events?

There will be over 300 free events in Dublin this Culture Night.

Are there any events on outside of Dublin?

Yes, there are events happening all over the country.

Do I need to book?

Some events do require booking, and some are even fully booked. But worry not, there are literally hundreds of events taking place, many of which don't require booking in advance, so you won't be stuck with nothing to do.

What's On?

Phoenix Park & Museum Quarter

"Earth Rising", a festival dedicated to addressing the climate crisis through a series of free events and immersive experiences at the Irish Museum of Modern Art

Captivating exhibitions, performances, and discussions at TU Dublin's Grangegorman Campus

Create your own exclusive print at Stoneybatter studio Damn Fine Print

Discover the rich history of the 300-year old barracks at the National Museum of Ireland

Liberties & Historic Quarter

Catch a screening of Sing Street at Synge Street CBS Secondary School with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland to celebrate their 30th anniversary of funding Irish film.

Feel the thrill of ringing the famous bells at Christ Church Cathedral

Temple Bar & Creative Quarter

Discover the art of silver forging at Silverworks on Drury Street

Immerse yourself in street art at The Icon Factory's group exhibition

Roller Disco at Central Plaza

Monto & North Georgian Quarter

Create your own mandala at Dublin Buddhist Centre on James Joyce Street

Greet the Muslim Sisters of Éire outside the GPO, as they share free sweets from different world cultures

Discover the diverse art collection of the late Frank Buckley with enlightening tours at the Irish Writers Centre

Trinity & the Docklands

Immerse yourself in events that shaped Irish history with an exciting tour of the Custom House

Check out the Liffey Love project, an exhibition that transforms plastic waste into stunning sculptures

Become a ballet dancer with lessons led by Lindsay Ashe-Browne, director of the acclaimed Irish National Youth Ballet

South Georgian Quarter

Visit the Irish Traditional Music Archive, where illustrious trad musicians perform live by Merrion Square

The Dublin Camera Club's group exhibition on Camden Street Lower

Experience the powerful requiem for Brendan Behan by writer Patrick McCabe at the Museum of Literature (MoLI)

Beyond The City

After-hours tour of Rathfarnham castle

Catch captivating photography exhibitions and exciting live music in Georges Square, Ballbriggan

A night of entertainment with the Mothers Artists Makers (MAM) feminist theatre group at The Mill Theatre

For more information on any of these events, check out the website.

Accessibility

In the hopes of being more accessible this year, Dublin Culture Night has taken numerous steps to be more inclusive.

The Douglas Hyde Gallery and the National Gallery will be providing tours of their current exhibitions through Irish Sign Language (ISL) for Culture Night.

Meeting House Square will play host to a special performance by Dublin Theatre of the Deaf, who will showcase their rendition of Beethoven's Ode to Joy.

Chime, Ireland's national charity for deafness and hearing loss will present an evening for writers who are Hard of Hearing, D/deaf, or have Tinnitus.

Rua Red in Tallaght introduces The Soft Space and Garden, an immersive installation designed and developed with neurodivergent adults and children in mind, while next door at the Civic Theatre, Vanishing Point presents an immersive sleep experience with DJs in which audiences are encouraged to embrace the ambient space.

At the National Botanic Gardens you can go for an after-hours sensory stroll, and explore the natural world through sight, sound, scent, and touch.

At the Liberties Weavers neurodivergent artist Claire Byrne will guide you through the materials and sounds of Dublin’s textile history.

For wheelchair users, the Culture Night Dublin website can be filtered to provide information on venue accessibility.

Header image via Julien Behal

