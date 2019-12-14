Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • What's On /

  • Dublin venue to host 'the ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans'

Dublin venue to host 'the ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans'

By Darragh Murphy

December 14, 2019 at 10:44am

Share:

If you want to win the heart of a Bruce Springsteen fan, why not get him/her a ticket to this for St. Valentine's weekend?

A Bruce Springsteen-dedicated club night is coming to Dublin next February and it sounds like a must for all fans of The Boss in the capital.

Hungry Heart Dublin takes place on Saturday, 15 February 2020 in the Button Factory, with tickets on sale now.

The night out has been designed by Springsteen blogger Hannah from Burgers and Bruce, Thom from Pizza Pilgrims and Jon from RedLine.

It's essentially one massive Bruce party in a nightclub, featuring some of Springsteen's biggest hits and rarer tracks. The below video sums up what you can expect from the event; which has dates currently scheduled for Belfast, Manchester and Leeds as well as Dublin.

The event listing reads: "The bumper to bumper Springsteen session is a joyful marathon run of Bruce’s epic back catalogue – niche versions, live concert tracks, big album hits… if you’ve want it, they’ve got it.

"Leave your inhibitions at the door and get ready for the most liberating, feel-good night of your life… Hungry Heart is the ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans, and the world’s only Bruce Springsteen-dedicated club night!"

The night will play into the wee hours, with the official times announced as between 11pm and 3am.

Tickets vary between €12 and €14, and they can be purchased here.

Share:

Latest articles

WIN: DublinTown is giving away a gift voucher for some of the best foodie spots in Dublin

This pharmacy has launched a ‘gift-giving with a conscience’ initiative ahead of Christmas

Rain dampens Dublin sleep-out but here's how you can still help

Nine Of The Finest Pubs In The North Inner City

You may also love

First acts for St Patrick’s Festival Dublin 2020 announced

There’s a huge ABBA party coming to the 3Arena

Duran Duran are coming to St. Anne's Park next summer

Make your own glass, then put it to the test with a cocktail making class at Glint

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy