Everything you need to know about Electric Picnic 2022

Brought to you by NOW, sponsors of the Ah, Hear NOW! stage at this year’s Electric Picnic.

The countdown is well and truly on.

After a two-year hiatus, Irish festivals returned with a triumphant bang this summer - bigger and better than before. As the summer days tick on, eyes turn to the red letter weekend marked in many a calendar, Electric Picnic. Considered by many to be the final farewell to summer, the festival gives a great big glittery wave to the season and sashays away into autumn. And in an exciting addition to the 2022 incarnation of Electric Picnic, NOW is the official sponsor of the Ah, Hear NOW! stage, where you'll be able to catch some of your favourite Irish and international podcasts live.

If you were lucky enough to get a ticket to this year's Electric Picnic, here's all you need to know about it:

When is it on?

Friday, September 2nd until Sunday, September 4th.

Where is it?

Stradbally Hall, co. Laois.

How do you get there?

By bike, car, bus, train, or private coach - for more information visit the Electric Picnic website.

What is it?

It's Ireland's largest and one of the longest-running music and arts festivals, with everything from theatre to comedy, holistic health to live podcasts. Held the first weekend of September, Electric Picnic is considered to be a fond farewell to the festival season.

In terms of the Ah, Hear NOW! stage, you can expect live podcast recordings from the likes of Blindboy Boatclub, The David McWilliams Podcast, I’m Grand Mam, Around the World in 80 Gays with Brian Kennedy and Katherine Lynch, Stall It with Darren and Joe, and so much more. Have a peep at the lineup below to make sure you don't miss your favourite act.

Who else is performing?

A glance at the 2022 line-up will show heavy hitters like Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and Dermot Kennedy gracing the main stage, along with a great mix of Irish talent including Annie Mac, For Those I Love, Fontaines DC and CMAT.

What else is going on?

Come for the music, stay for the onslaught of arts and culture that awaits you at Electric Picnic. Head along to the Ah, Hear NOW! stage which is sponsored by NOW for bone tickling humour, food for thought and enlightened debates - there's something for everyone across the varied lineup. Also dotted throughout the campsite you'll find everything from lake swimming, late-night woodland raves and cooking demos to topical debates, hot tubs and après-ski.

What's the food and drink sitch like?

There are over 100 food stalls dotted around the festival, with everything from pie and mash to tacos for sale.

Is it sold out?

As it stands, Electric Picnic is completely sold out but fear not - NOW will be running competitions for those looking to nab some of the highly coveted tickets. Keep an eye on their socials for updates.

Can I use my 2020/2021 ticket?

Yes, if you chose to retain your 2020/2021 tickets, they are valid for Electric Picnic 2022.

Electric Picnic is strictly over 18s, with the exception of kids aged 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult.

Is it family-friendly?

Definitely, it's widely considered to be one of the foremost family-friendly festivals. There are plenty of activities, and workshops for kids alongside a dedicated Family Campsite.

Is Electric Picnic accessible?

Yes, Electric Picnic is accessible, for the last 15 years festival organisers have partnered with Attitude is Everything, a charity set up to help improve deaf and disabled people’s access to live music, as well as to support the music industry in making live music events more accessible. For more information on accessibility at the festival and to register for access, visit the website.

How much drink can you bring to Electric Picnic?

No more than 48 cans per person are allowed into the Electric Picnic campsite. Festival organisers have said, "No excessive amounts of food, cigarettes and alcohol - only a reasonable amount for personal consumption is permitted. If you need to bring specific food or drink or medication due to a pre-existing medical condition, please bring supporting medical evidence."

Is there water at Electric Picnic?

There is free drinking water throughout the campsites and arena, typically found beside the toilet facilities. Festival goers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle 500ml or less.

What should I pack for Electric Picnic?

Aside from the obvious bits like valid ID, your ticket, sleeping bag and tent, here are some of the things you could easily forget, but that will be lifesavers at the festival -

1. Camping trolley - your body will thank you on the journey from the campsite to the car/bus.

2. A pillow - if you can carry one, a pillow case stuffed with clothes if you can't.

3. Earplugs - hell hath no fury like neighbouring campers on the sesh for 72-hours-straight.

4. A fast-drying towel - if you're committing to queuing for a shower, or a dip in the lake.

5. Face masks - anyone can benefit from a face mask, it's as good as five hours solid sleep (in a bed, no less).

6. Face wipes - forget the 12-step cleanse routine, it ain't happening.

7. Sliders/flip-flops - to throw on during those 6am jaunts to the toilet.

And there you have it, you're all set. Good luck and god speed ahead of the return of one of Ireland's most iconic festivals.

