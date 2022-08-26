5 things you need to try at Electric Picnic 2022

Brought to you by NOW, sponsors of the Ah, Hear NOW! stage at this year’s Electric Picnic.

In need of some inspiration for how to spend your weekend at Electric Picnic 2022?

Electric Picnic 2022 is full of activities, aside from the headliners. While you're naturally going to spend plenty of time at the main stage bopping away to Dermot Kennedy, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This and Arctic Monkeys, there'll also be plenty of time across the three days to try something new. Luckily this year's Electric Picnic has loads of fun things for you to try, from catching your favourite podcast live at the Ah, Hear NOW! stage which is sponsored by NOW, to crafting your own flower crown.

1. Enjoy live podcasts at the Ah, Hear NOW! Stage

It's one thing listening to a podcast through your earphones of choice, it's another experience entirely to enjoy one live on-stage. This is your opportunity to catch your favourite Irish podcasters at the Ah, Hear NOW! Stage sponsored by NOW. There's something for everyone, with some of Ireland's top podcasts making an appearance at Mindfield. Those in attendance can expect every topic and genre to be covered, from politics, to comedy, to culture, and everything in between.

Let Bressie talk you through the ups and downs of the world we live in with Where Is My Mind?, or enjoy a bit of well-needed girls chat with Hold My Drink from co-hosts Charlene Murphy and Ellie Kelly. Just looking for a good laugh? Stall it with Darren and Joe is here to give you exactly that.

2. Spend time at the Apres Ski Lounge at Trailer Park

This is a summer festival, but if you're absolutely sweating - either from the gorgeous weather we're hoping to have, or all the busting of moves - then a trip to the Apres Ski Lounge at Trailer Park might just be for you. This Stradbally ski lounge comes complete with real snow - you'll just have to see it to believe it.

3. Try traditional jerk chicken at Trenchtown

Trenchtown is a tropical corner of the Stradbally woods where cultures collide and intertwine, and you'll find a unique fusion of Jamaican, African and Celtic roots and customs. As well as enjoying music ranging from reggae, ska, dancehall, afrobeat and hip hop you can also take part in dance and drum workshops, before enjoying a well-deserved meal of traditional jerk chicken.

4. Make some beautiful crafts at GreenCrafts Village

There's no shortage of ways you can get creative at the GreenCrafts Village, a crafters paradise right in the heart of Electric Picnic. Learn how to chop wood, make your own silver jewellery to accompany your festival 'fits, forge iron, and even create pottery - sure what else would you be at? This spot is totally off the grid with no generators or mains which makes it a lovely, healthy, relaxing alternative of clean green energy powered totally by the sun and people. Definitely one of our top picks to try out at Electric Picnic 2022.

5. Experience 1980s Dublin at Artlot

Looking to escape the bedlam for a few hours? Artlot is the perfect sanctuary. Artlot was a derelict site in a corner of Dublin City that acted as an open-air exhibition space before hotel developers moved in, forcing Artlot out. Luckily, it was rescued by Electric Picnic and now lives on at the Stradbally festival.

Artlot is home to Granny's House, an immersive installation that aims to emulate your nana's gaff back in the 80s. It's kitted out head to toe in retro kitsch, and well worth a visit over the course of the weekend.

So there you have it - our top picks of what to try at Electric Picnic 2022. You've got three days at Stradbally to fill beyond listening to Tame Impala and Snow Patrol - hopefully this helps you make the most of it!

