How to spend the perfect weekend at Electric Picnic 2022

Brought to you by NOW, sponsors of the Ah, Hear NOW! stage at this year’s Electric Picnic.

Looking for the perfect itinerary for Electric Picnic 2022? Look no further...

Electric Picnic is officially back for the first time since 2019, and they're not messing about with their line-up. We've got Ireland's very own Dermot Kennedy, Snow Patrol and Picture This rubbing shoulders with Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion and many, many more. Electric Picnic offers so much more than just the acts that appear on the main stage, though - the Ah, Hear NOW! stage sponsored by NOW and featuring an eclectic mix of podcasters springs to mind for one thing.

There's pressure for this to be one of the best weekends of your life given the last few years, but not to worry. We've compiled a full and varied itinerary that will guarantee you a perfect weekend at Electric Picnic 2022, including everything from catching your favourite podcast live at the Ah, Hear NOW! stage sponsored by NOW to a wholesome dip in Stradbally Lake.

Let's get into it:

Day 1

You've officially made it to the earthy fields of Stradbally, energy and vibes bubbling away waiting to be unleashed, tent finally up and standing, it's finally time to begin your perfect weekend at Electric Picnic 2022. So where to start? Our first recommendation is to spend a few hours at Trailer Park, the mobile-tropolis that is a hamlet of absurdity, to really get the blood pumping. Kick off your weekend with Caravanoke (which is exactly what it sounds like) and get some grub into you, because trust us, you're going to need it.

Day 2

After a few too many caravan-juices the night before, your head might be a little sore today. That's only to be expected, so take some well-needed time to shower, change, and get some food into you from one of the many food stalls at the festival, before embarking on day two with renewed vigour.

Let's be honest, we all became a bit addicted to podcasts during the lockdown months. So it only makes sense for them to have a dedicated space over the festival weekend. Make sure you pop by to hear some of your favourite podcasts live - The Blindboy Podcast, Hold My Drink with Charlene Murphy and Ellie Kelly, Around The World In 80 Gays and many more are set to take the Ah, Hear NOW! stage sponsored by NOW at this year’s Electric Picnic. This stage is bound to keep you laughing, howling, and positively beaming - the perfect pick-me-up after a heavy first night.

Then it's onto the main arena for Tame Impala and Picture This to name just a couple - it's all happening!

Day 3

Give your body a chance to recover with some cold water swimming at Stradbally Lake, sign-posted from the Jimi Hendrix campsite and complete with lifeguards and changing rooms.

To further recharge, head over to the Theatre of Food. There are going to be tastings, cooking demonstrations, talks, cocktail workshops; this "slice of pure foodie heaven" provides a short break from the mayhem of the festival, which you'll then want to return to for one final night.

After bopping away to Arctic Monkeys and Snow Patrol, finish your weekend off with a bang at Anachronica. A rave in the woods is a requirement, and after your morning/afternoon swim and time spent at the Theatre of Food, you should have more than enough fuel to get you through to the wee hours of the morning. This is Electric Picnic's most popular late-night party and should definitely appear on your itinerary for the weekend.

Now, if that's not the perfect itinerary for a weekend at Electric Picnic 2022, I don't know what is.

