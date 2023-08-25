Brought to you by the Irish Museum of Modern Art

A jam-packed – and completely free – festival is taking place in Kilmainham.

Summer may be winding down, but if you wanted to usher in the new season in style – and without spending a penny – we've got just the event for you.

IMMA Outdoors is back, and so far it's been a glorious programme of free evening events, live performances, workshops and so much more.

Taking place on the beautiful grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, IMMA is transformed into a hub of festivities every Thursday evening and Sunday. With artist-led talks and fun for all the family on the cards, you do not want to miss out.

Advertisement

Here's everything you need to know about IMMA Outdoors:

Our top picks?

IMMA Outdoors is a celebration of contemporary art that takes place on Thursday Evenings (IMMA Nights) and Sundays (Sundays at IMMA). This year, visitors can expect live performance works from artists such as Sarah Pierce and Isadora Epstein. At the Open Studio Events, meanwhile, visitors can get insights into the artistic process of IMMA's Resident Artists Rachel Fallon, Museum of Everyone, Rita Duffy, ANU and Thaís Muniz.

Throughout IMMA Outdoors, you can also expect striking wall murals, film screenings and the popular weekly session of Music in the Courtyard. Sundays at IMMA, meanwhile, are family-focused with live garden performances and art workshops geared towards younger guests, as well as events for the wider public.

Advertisement

IMM Outdoors culminates with Earth Rising, a four-day eco festival showcasing the most exciting innovators in the field of eco citizen science, design and creativity, empowering audiences to become agents of change. Earth Rising takes place from the 21st to 24th of September to coincide with Culture Night 2023.

When is it on?

IMMA Outdoors takes place every Thursday (IMMA Nights) and Sunday (Sundays at IMMA) until the 24th of September. Earth Rising runs throughout the final days of the festival, kicking off on the 21st of September.

Where is it on?

Advertisement

In the iconic grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, conveniently located in Dublin 8.

How to nab tickets?

Admission for IMMA Outdoors is completely free. For the full programme of events, head to imma.ie

Brought to you by the Irish Museum of Modern Art.