Get your product sold by Arnotts with this incredible small business jumpstart contest

The winning business will take home a €10,000 development fund.

While the days are getting longer, and the sun is feeling hotter, in the background, beyond the strolls at Dún Laoghaire and the licks of rapidly melting ice cream, preparations for Christmas 2023 are already underway.

Arnotts are one such place already with their thinking caps on for the 2023 festive season, and they're bringing back their Pitch initiative to give small Irish businesses a chance to retail at Ireland's most iconic department store.

Following the success of the previous two years, Arnotts are back with Pitch 23 in order to find the most promising local Irish businesses and entrepreneurs to set up shop at their premises. Not only will they provide the space, this Arnotts initiative will provide the means and the mentoring to develop your businesses even further, with one ultimate winner securing an incredible prize of €10,000 following the busy Christmas season.

If you're a creative with a unique business and a clear vision for the future, then get your application in for Pitch 23.

Who's eligible to apply?

Whether you've just started out in business, or have been on the grind for the last decade, Pitch 23 is an opportunity to show off what you're really made of and gain invaluable experience in the retail sector.

Arnotts are specifically looking for Irish start-ups, small businesses, designers, makers and entrepreneurs based anywhere in Ireland who operate within the areas of fashion, beauty, jewellery, lifestyle, circular or technology.

Applying businesses will need to already have product or a range of products developed with the capacity to scale up production or manufacture for the Christmas trading period.

The Competition

The applicants will be whittled down to five finalists, following a review from the judges, who this year will include Brown Thomas Arnotts Head of Enterprise Vena Doyle, Brown Thomas Arnotts Head of Digital Pippa Casey, Brown Thomas Arnotts Head of Sustainability Diana Geraghty and Brown Thomas Arnotts Head of Home & Lifestyle Buying Edel Woods. Businesswoman Hannah Saunders, founder of Hannah Saunders PR, will also join the judging panel this year.

These five finalists will then be guided through a series of workshops and will have the incredible opportunity to sell their product both online and in-store at Arnotts during their annual Christmas Market, one of their busiest trading periods.

The winner of Pitch 23 will be announced in January 2024, and receive €10,000 business development fund.

Pitch 23 is a great opportunity for any small business or entrepreneur to expand on their idea, and get their name out there.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, 28th April and businesses must be based in Ireland. For further information on how to apply for Pitch’23 and eligibility criteria, please visit: pitch.arnotts.ie.